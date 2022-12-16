Otters from the Bangkok aquarium precede the World Cup champion, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Messi vs. Mbappé: PSG players meet in the World Cup final in Qatar.
The final will be next Sunday.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 16, 2022, 06:32 A.M.
There are two games left for the world championship to end in Qatar 2022, and in addition to defining the third and fourth place, as well as the champion and runner-up of the World Cupit will also be defined who will be the scorer.
Next Sunday Argentina and France will play for the title, two teams that already know what it is to obtain it.
(‘I was knocked out’: fan breaks his silence about the ball that Mbappé gave him)
(This was the fatal abuse of a Moroccan child that tarnished the triumph of France)
Both arrive at their best. The Argentines hand in hand Lionel Messi and the French led by a kylian mbappe he wants his second star.
Messi has been one of the best, he has excelled in almost all of Argentina’s games and has become the flagship player.
Live
Mbappé, with his goals and his travels, has led France to this stage and has become a very tough opponent.
Predictions today are the topic. Consultations to those who “reduce the future” are not long in coming and that is why everything is taken into account.
The public that attended the aquarium Sea Life at the Bangkok Zoo in Thailandpredict who will be the champion in this video.
