The mayor of the Canadian capital, Jim Watson, decreed the exceptional measure, after more than a week of massive protests against vaccines and restrictions to mitigate Covid-19. The mobilizations block the country’s capital and the protesters assure that they will not stop until the measures are lifted.

Ottawa is under an unwieldy “siege”. This is how the police chief describes the magnitude of the protests, which also extend to other cities in Canada.

Anti-Covid-19 vaccine movements and far-right groups paralyze the Canadian capital, including the streets surrounding Parliament. Thousands of people, including hundreds of truck drivers, poured into Ottawa over the weekend to join those already demonstrating since the previous week.

The demonstrations began on January 29, essentially to show their rejection against any measure imposed by the Government to mitigate the spread of the pandemic, but in recent days they have grown like foam.

Residents have been under constant traffic blockages and the incessant sound of horns day and night for more than a week.

In the midst of this scenario, Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency. The official assured that Ottawa is “out of control” and that it is experiencing the “most serious” alteration to order in its history.

The measure gives local authorities some additional powers over the urgent procurement of goods and services, which supports the rapid purchase of equipment required by frontline workers and first responders.

In addition, it highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and government authorities, Watson noted.

Amid criticism from residents who believe that the Police have not done enough to stop the chaos, in recent hours the institution began to fine and arrest protesters who violate municipal regulations.

At least seven people have been arrested and another 100 have been fined, according to Canadian state television.

The Police have admitted not being able to control the situation and requested reinforcement agents from the Canadian Mounted Police and police forces from other surrounding municipalities.

Trump supporters accused of supporting protests

Some Canadian and US officials say prominent figures in American politics, including former President Donald Trump, they would be supporting the protests in Ottawa.

“Canada-US relations used to be mostly about solving technical problems. Unfortunately, Canada is currently experiencing the involvement of radical American politicians in internal Canadian issues. Trump and his supporters are a threat not only to the United States but to all democracies,” said Bruce Heyman, who was the US ambassador in Ottawa under the Barack Obama administration.

Meanwhile, prominent US Republicans, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, raised their voices of rejection after the fundraising portal GoFundMe reported that it removed the donation page for the Canadian truckers’ protest.

“Patriotic Texans donated to the noble cause of Canadian truckers,” said Canadian Attorney General Ken Paxon, while Ontario Premier Doug Ford called support from the neighboring country “an occupation.”

“For some high-level American politicians, patriotism means hiring a mob to besiege the G7 capital,” Gerald Butts, a former senior adviser to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said on his Twitter account.

For the moment, the organizers of the mobilizations assure that they will not abandon their protest until the Canadian government lifts all the restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic.

With Reuters, EFE and local media