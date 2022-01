Organizers say there is no deadline for ending protests in Ottawa over Covid-19-related health measures.| Photo: Playback/Twitter

Truckers and other protesters against sanitary measures to combat Covid-19 remain on the streets of the Canadian capital, Ottawa, on a second day of mobilization. The protest began with the dissatisfaction of truck drivers who are demanding the removal of the requirement for complete vaccination for professionals who work in the land transport of cargo on transnational routes, but gained support from people opposed to other actions by the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the pandemic. .

According to the CBC, the city of Ottawa has asked protesters to end the mobilization so that the city can “return to normal”, but organizers say they are willing to keep the act indefinitely.

BJ Dichter, one of those responsible for a crowdfunding page that raised more than US$8 million to support the convoy that originated the protest, reportedly said that the objective is to create a “logistical nightmare” that forces the government to revoke the mandatory vaccine passport.

Canada’s Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the federal government maintains its vaccination rule for cross-border truck drivers and plans to expand it. The intention is to advance the rule, with a requirement for a vaccination passport also for industries regulated by the federal government, which would include interprovincial truck drivers.

Ottawa police said Sunday that any decision to end the protest or allow it to extend beyond the weekend would be based on public safety. Despite several complaints from city residents about excessive noise, inappropriate behavior and mobility difficulties due to the parking of thousands of trucks in the region, the information is that the demonstration continues peacefully.