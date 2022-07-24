Canada said on Sunday that a Canadian citizen had recently died in Ukraine, and a media report indicated that the deceased Canadian was with two American citizens who died in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine.
A spokesman for Canada’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that “International Affairs Canada is aware of the death of a Canadian in Ukraine. Consular officials are in contact with the family and are providing consular assistance.”
He added that no further details will be announced due to privacy considerations.
The US State Department confirmed the deaths of two US citizens on Saturday.
The statements issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not provide any details about how the deaths occurred or their circumstances.
