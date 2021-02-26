Mercilessly. Ott Tanak has not forgiven his rivals in the first stage of Arctic Rally. Over the very fast and snowy Finnish sections the Estonian has taken advantage of his delayed starting position to run away in head overall, leading a Hyundai one-two, which has placed Craig Breen in second position. After them the young man finished Kalle Rovanpera, who continues to dream of becoming the youngest winner in history before his audience.

The starting position has been final in the future of this first day, which consisted of two passes through the Sarriojarvi section, of 31 kilometers, the longest of the rally. A very fast special, in which Rovanpera has reached 203.9 km / h in the first pass, which was made during the day with fresh snow on its surface. The second, already at night, has been an ordeal for the patches of mud, that left the tires without nails.

Tanak started seventh after his abandonment in Monte Carlo, which allowed him to face the stages cleaner than his predecessors, who exercised snowplow for him. It was imposed in the last two and finished with a 16-second lead on Breen, 20 on Rovanpera and already half a minute on Thierry Neuville, who closed the quartet with a head.

An example of the importance of the starting position is that Sebastien Ogier, seven-time world champion and recent Monte Carlo winner, finished ninth, 49 seconds behind Tanak. He has paid the toll of his leadership in the World Cup, which forced him to open the track and eat all the snow on the roads. Even the young Oliver Solberg has finished in front of the French on his debut with a top-class car.

The second stage is the longest of the test, that for the first time brings the World Cup to Rovaniemi, the land of Santa Claus. With six stages and 144 timed kilometers it could be definitive in the fight for victory.

Classification

1. Tanak-Jarveoja (Est / Hyundai) 31m 50.7

two. Breen-Nagle (Irl / Hyundai) at 16.2

3. Rovanpera-Halttunen (Fin / Toyota) 20.4

Four. Neuville-Gilsoul (Bel / Hyundai) 29.8

5. Evans-Martin (Gbr / Toyota) 32