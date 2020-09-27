Comment on the waiver of Dieter Zetsche on the office as

Daimler Supervisory Board:

Stuttgart (ots) – Yes, the diesel scandal also hit Daimler. But that

bigger problem, the Dieter Zetsche after leaving as CEO

has left is that he has missed out on the corporation for new ones

Making technologies fit. The impression that Daimler had lost years under him

experienced, but would be wrong. The carmaker was now concerned with the unsolved

Problems and not the giant stones that Zetsche successfully got out of the way

has cleared. As the chairman of the supervisory board, the 67-year-old would have supervised

have to, as Ola Källenius eliminates the errors of the predecessor. It would have Daimler

the question of how serious you are about changing course. It is

right that Zetsche has now pulled the rip cord and retired from office

adopted that he could not have filled in credibly.

