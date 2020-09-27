Comment on the waiver of Dieter Zetsche on the office as
Daimler Supervisory Board:
Stuttgart (ots) – Yes, the diesel scandal also hit Daimler. But that
bigger problem, the Dieter Zetsche after leaving as CEO
has left is that he has missed out on the corporation for new ones
Making technologies fit. The impression that Daimler had lost years under him
experienced, but would be wrong. The carmaker was now concerned with the unsolved
Problems and not the giant stones that Zetsche successfully got out of the way
has cleared. As the chairman of the supervisory board, the 67-year-old would have supervised
have to, as Ola Källenius eliminates the errors of the predecessor. It would have Daimler
the question of how serious you are about changing course. It is
right that Zetsche has now pulled the rip cord and retired from office
adopted that he could not have filled in credibly.
