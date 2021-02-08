Bottleneck for semiconductors – now avenges the dependence on global
Supply chains?
Cologne (ots) – The delivery bottlenecks in the semiconductor market are dramatic
Effects on German Industry. That will be reflected in the
Reflect pricing as companies need to adjust their prices. The
Industry experts Grigori Bokeria
(https://www.simon-kucher.com/en/people/leadership/grigori-bokeria), Matthias
Frahm and Sylvia Doser from the strategy and marketing consultancy Simon-Kucher &
Partners (https://www.simon-kucher.com/de) explain why end customers also participate
higher prices should be faced.
The current scarcity in the semiconductor market seems like the tip of the iceberg:
From the automotive industry to consumer electronics to
Industrial goods industries are all affected. If you look at the top 10 (https: // ww
w.icinsights.com/news/bulletins/Intel-To-Keep-Its-Number-One-Semiconductor-Suppl
ier-Ranking-In-2020 /) of the global semiconductor manufacturers, this is not surprising.
German and European manufacturers occupy the last places, the dependency
from international providers is therefore immense. Companies like Infineon are
Now asked: The Munich Dax group wants because of the positive
Sales forecast start up his new factory faster than previously planned.
Price increases must also be passed on to the end customer
The automotive industry in particular suffers: semiconductors are an elementary component
of the supply chain, some manufacturers have already announced that with one
drastic reduction of the planned production volume up to
Production stoppages are to be expected. The corona-related boom in industries like
consumer electronics and, above all, future trends like that
Electromobility and Industry 4.0 are causing further shortages in
Semiconductor market. There has recently been competition between various industries for this
Supply of available semiconductors flared up. We observe that doing that before
especially branches of industry with traditionally low price levels, such as
Automotive industry, left behind. As the existing bottlenecks through
Ad hoc measures in all probability cannot be resolved
expected rising purchase prices for semiconductors in the medium term. Our
Experience shows, however, that companies generally have little concern for price increases
react within their supply chain and hardly or not at all rising costs
transferred to your product prices. Cost increases are therefore profit killers
Number 1 if this is not passed on to customers in the form of price adjustments
will. Most likely, the purchase prices for semiconductors will also increase
– Companies that are dependent on it should therefore prepare specifically for the
Systematically consider surcharges in your pricing strategy so as not to
Additional costs to stay seated.
A shortage of semiconductors will inevitably lead to allocation measures
to lead. Industrial companies should react early and through transparent
Make communication with the customer understandable which products are affected
and whether punctual delivery is guaranteed.
Politicians are currently trying to make the offer through talks with, among others, Taiwan
increase available chips while reducing dependency through targeted
To reduce measures in the domestic market. These measures will be the
Improve the situation, but not solve the basic problem. With
Tension will be seen over the next few months, like that
German industry’s long-term strategy.
