Cologne (ots) – The delivery bottlenecks in the semiconductor market are dramatic

Effects on German Industry. That will be reflected in the

Reflect pricing as companies need to adjust their prices. The

Industry experts Grigori Bokeria

(https://www.simon-kucher.com/en/people/leadership/grigori-bokeria), Matthias

Frahm and Sylvia Doser from the strategy and marketing consultancy Simon-Kucher &

Partners (https://www.simon-kucher.com/de) explain why end customers also participate

higher prices should be faced.

The current scarcity in the semiconductor market seems like the tip of the iceberg:

From the automotive industry to consumer electronics to

Industrial goods industries are all affected. If you look at the top 10 (https: // ww

w.icinsights.com/news/bulletins/Intel-To-Keep-Its-Number-One-Semiconductor-Suppl

ier-Ranking-In-2020 /) of the global semiconductor manufacturers, this is not surprising.

German and European manufacturers occupy the last places, the dependency

from international providers is therefore immense. Companies like Infineon are

Now asked: The Munich Dax group wants because of the positive

Sales forecast start up his new factory faster than previously planned.

Price increases must also be passed on to the end customer

The automotive industry in particular suffers: semiconductors are an elementary component

of the supply chain, some manufacturers have already announced that with one

drastic reduction of the planned production volume up to

Production stoppages are to be expected. The corona-related boom in industries like

consumer electronics and, above all, future trends like that

Electromobility and Industry 4.0 are causing further shortages in

Semiconductor market. There has recently been competition between various industries for this

Supply of available semiconductors flared up. We observe that doing that before

especially branches of industry with traditionally low price levels, such as

Automotive industry, left behind. As the existing bottlenecks through

Ad hoc measures in all probability cannot be resolved

expected rising purchase prices for semiconductors in the medium term. Our

Experience shows, however, that companies generally have little concern for price increases

react within their supply chain and hardly or not at all rising costs

transferred to your product prices. Cost increases are therefore profit killers

Number 1 if this is not passed on to customers in the form of price adjustments

will. Most likely, the purchase prices for semiconductors will also increase

– Companies that are dependent on it should therefore prepare specifically for the

Systematically consider surcharges in your pricing strategy so as not to

Additional costs to stay seated.

A shortage of semiconductors will inevitably lead to allocation measures

to lead. Industrial companies should react early and through transparent

Make communication with the customer understandable which products are affected

and whether punctual delivery is guaranteed.

Politicians are currently trying to make the offer through talks with, among others, Taiwan

increase available chips while reducing dependency through targeted

To reduce measures in the domestic market. These measures will be the

Improve the situation, but not solve the basic problem. With

Tension will be seen over the next few months, like that

German industry’s long-term strategy.

