The digital health market in Europe is expected to reach 232 billion by 2025
Euro increase (PHOTO)
Munich (ots) –
– Growth spurt of almost 50 percent for digital health offers
Covid-19 pandemic
– Small and medium-sized platform providers bring patients with pre-existing conditions
more trust
– Alliances of specialized platforms offer great promise
Opportunities for all market participants
Before the global Covid-19 pandemic, many patients were available to visit the doctor
Video chat or the transmission of data to providers are more critical. By
the daily handling of digital services and products is changing
this starting point. This means that the digital health market continues to gain momentum
on. This is shown by the new Roland Berger study “Future of Health 2 – The rise of
healthcare platforms “, for which around 500 experts worldwide were surveyed.
Compared to last year’s study, the expected growth of the
digital health market in Europe increased to 232 billion euros by 2025,
an increase of almost 50 percent. For Germany, the forecast is 57
Billion euro. The experts assume that the pandemic will
Digitization process in the industry accelerated by around two years overall.
“The results of our survey clearly exceed those of last year”,
notes Karsten Neumann, partner at Roland Berger and one of the authors.
“We expect a correspondingly high level of dynamism in the market in the coming
Years will also result in mergers and acquisitions. “
Specialized platform providers with good opportunities
The growth accelerated by the pandemic hits you hard
fragmented market. On the one hand, large technology companies try their hand at it
to position huge amounts of data. On the other hand, bring smaller providers
Applications and special solutions for certain diseases, such as
Diabetes, on the market. In 2019, 61 percent of the experts were sure
that the big tech companies will be an integral part of the
Health system. However, the latest survey results show:
Only ten percent of the patients with pre-existing conditions would refer to this
Company turn. “This increases the opportunities for companies and
Platform providers from the healthcare sector who act as an interface between virtual and
combine real services, “says Neumann.
Outpatients should also use these new platform models
Customize service providers. Otherwise they run the risk of being in the medium term
being marginalized or forced out of the market. So expect about 64
Percent of respondents, changed business models for outpatients
Services. “It is important that providers now set the course for that
next years “, advises Karsten Neumann.” You have to ask yourself which one
Platforms they can threaten, or where and in what network they themselves threaten you
Expand business model. “
International platforms are already successful today
With the right business models, new players are also entering the market. So
start-ups intensify competition in all industries involved – be it in
the pharmaceutical industry, with insurers, with service providers or with
Startups and technology companies. “More and more specialists are emerging. That
inevitably leads to networking among each other, to a continuous user
Journey “, explains Neumann.” Relevant partnerships in which
all participants benefit, will be the decisive success factor in the future
be.”
Practical examples underline this development. So bring one
Insurance in Mexico already has 22,000 providers with over 250,000
Patients together in one platform. A Chinese company bundles
in turn large data sets, online appointments and health-promoting
Programs on a different platform. And in Saudi Arabia it is
Platform integration already part of the overall health system. To step too
hold, European market participants have to redefine their strategies.
“Thanks to the platform concept, all opportunities are open to market participants
there won’t be a “winner takes it all” situation, “said Neumann.
You can download the full study here:
https://ots.de/koxfTd
Roland Berger, founded in 1967, is the only one of the world’s leading
Management consultancies with German origins and European roots. With approximately
The company has 2,400 employees in 35 countries in all of the world’s major
Successfully active markets. Roland Berger’s 52 offices are located at
central business locations worldwide. The consulting company is one
independent partnership exclusively owned by around 250 partners.
Press contact:
If you have any questions, please contact:
Roland Berger:
Tobias Esslinger
Global Marketing & Communications
Tel .: +49 89 9230-8483
Email: mailto: [email protected]
http://www.rolandberger.com
Further material: http://presseportal.de/pm/32053/4721913
OTS: Roland Berger
.
Leave a Reply