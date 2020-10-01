The digital health market in Europe is expected to reach 232 billion by 2025

– Growth spurt of almost 50 percent for digital health offers

Covid-19 pandemic

– Small and medium-sized platform providers bring patients with pre-existing conditions

more trust

– Alliances of specialized platforms offer great promise

Opportunities for all market participants

Before the global Covid-19 pandemic, many patients were available to visit the doctor

Video chat or the transmission of data to providers are more critical. By

the daily handling of digital services and products is changing

this starting point. This means that the digital health market continues to gain momentum

on. This is shown by the new Roland Berger study “Future of Health 2 – The rise of

healthcare platforms “, for which around 500 experts worldwide were surveyed.

Compared to last year’s study, the expected growth of the

digital health market in Europe increased to 232 billion euros by 2025,

an increase of almost 50 percent. For Germany, the forecast is 57

Billion euro. The experts assume that the pandemic will

Digitization process in the industry accelerated by around two years overall.

“The results of our survey clearly exceed those of last year”,

notes Karsten Neumann, partner at Roland Berger and one of the authors.

“We expect a correspondingly high level of dynamism in the market in the coming

Years will also result in mergers and acquisitions. “

Specialized platform providers with good opportunities

The growth accelerated by the pandemic hits you hard

fragmented market. On the one hand, large technology companies try their hand at it

to position huge amounts of data. On the other hand, bring smaller providers

Applications and special solutions for certain diseases, such as

Diabetes, on the market. In 2019, 61 percent of the experts were sure

that the big tech companies will be an integral part of the

Health system. However, the latest survey results show:

Only ten percent of the patients with pre-existing conditions would refer to this

Company turn. “This increases the opportunities for companies and

Platform providers from the healthcare sector who act as an interface between virtual and

combine real services, “says Neumann.

Outpatients should also use these new platform models

Customize service providers. Otherwise they run the risk of being in the medium term

being marginalized or forced out of the market. So expect about 64

Percent of respondents, changed business models for outpatients

Services. “It is important that providers now set the course for that

next years “, advises Karsten Neumann.” You have to ask yourself which one

Platforms they can threaten, or where and in what network they themselves threaten you

Expand business model. “

International platforms are already successful today

With the right business models, new players are also entering the market. So

start-ups intensify competition in all industries involved – be it in

the pharmaceutical industry, with insurers, with service providers or with

Startups and technology companies. “More and more specialists are emerging. That

inevitably leads to networking among each other, to a continuous user

Journey “, explains Neumann.” Relevant partnerships in which

all participants benefit, will be the decisive success factor in the future

be.”

Practical examples underline this development. So bring one

Insurance in Mexico already has 22,000 providers with over 250,000

Patients together in one platform. A Chinese company bundles

in turn large data sets, online appointments and health-promoting

Programs on a different platform. And in Saudi Arabia it is

Platform integration already part of the overall health system. To step too

hold, European market participants have to redefine their strategies.

“Thanks to the platform concept, all opportunities are open to market participants

there won’t be a “winner takes it all” situation, “said Neumann.

You can download the full study here:

https://ots.de/koxfTd

