Despite fluctuations in price: crude oil is always needed

Berlin (ots) – The American oil producer OMR Oil LLC

(https://unternehmen.handelsblatt.com/omr-oil.html) looks in the

Fluctuations in the price of crude oil are not a shortcoming, but a normal cyclical one

Development that has a real background. Still, the company recommends

Investors who are or are interested in the oil market

worldwide increasing demand and industrial demand for the raw material im

to judge the correct relationship between supply and demand. This results in

the logical conclusion that the demand for crude oil will continue

remains unbroken and a temporarily low barrel price (159 L) den

Will continue to bring considerable profits to oil producers in the future.

The American oil company OMR OIL LLC acquires drilling and

Production rights for crude oil of the WTI (West Texas Intermediate) brand and sets

Drilling projects in Kansas, Montana, Colorado and Utah. The petroleum business offers

Disproportionate economic developments for decades and always attracts

attract more private investors to participate in funding projects. To continue

being able to secure interesting funding opportunities flexibly and quickly offers

OMR Oil LLC offers investors fair and transparent investment opportunities

in-house projects. For this reason, crude oil deposits are in

explored pristine properties for the purpose of commercial use.

So-called lease agreements are concluded with the landowners, which OMR

Oil LLC allow seismographic surveys to be carried out and then

to develop existing oil fields or to reactivate and close them

To use funding purposes. The local refineries take over the subsidized

Crude oil and prepare detailed accounts, which are then sent to individual customers

be forwarded as investors. On this board member Stefan Dobay: “That

Team and the owners of OMR have set themselves the goal of being fair

Handling, contract drafting and transparency towards our investors

grow. “The US company is doing this extremely well, since it is now in

9 years of practical experience 100 drilling projects have been implemented. There were

In addition, 7 offices worldwide were set up and activated to meet the needs of

Customers and investors can be processed around the clock. The

The focus is on the company’s and its management’s sustainability requirements

of all activities, because the interests of customers are more important than the pure return aspect

goes far beyond. The worldwide criticized “fracking”, for example, what the

Extraction of natural gas is used with the aim of increasing the permeability of the

Increasing reservoir rocks is avoided. There are also crude oil deposits

carefully evaluated and seismographically recorded before starting the drilling and

the change in infrastructure begins. This allows dry and incorrect bores

can be significantly reduced from the outset.

A lot of money has always been made in extracting crude oil because it serves

for generating electricity and as fuel. It’s also in

Plastics, paints, medicines and cosmetics. Because of this, petroleum is in

omnipresent in our everyday life, and modern industrial society is without

the raw material is hard to imagine. So if Corona-related price fluctuations

underlying which as a result of a decreased need for fuel

for global transport, it is purely temporary

State, which was already this year after the end of the corona pandemic

and the associated use of vaccines, will do it yourself.

So one can assume that the demand for WTI and Brent, the two

leading crude oil grades, will soon rise again significantly and all involved

Investors will bring lucrative returns. Statistical surveys by the OMR

Oil LLC on the percentage return development clearly show that with a

average daily production of 40 barrels at a $ 50 WTI price / barrel

results in a gross annual income of $ 730,000. That is a

excellent annual result and offers ample opportunities to get on with the crude oil business

– even as a layperson – to earn money. OMR founder Stefan Dobay: “The exploration and

subsequent implementation of funding agencies has become a legal one in the US

fully secured, technically mature business and investment

developed. “

Another mainstay of the company is to start at the beginning of 2021

Promotion of the noble gases helium and neon. Global demand for

Helium rises continuously, the reserves are falling rapidly (https://www.blm.gov/p

rograms / energy-and-minerals / helium / federal-helium-operations). A

The corresponding gigaproject has already been implemented in the state of Utah in the

immediate neighborhood of the world-famous Harley-Dome springs (large, since

1934 known helium occurrence) started. This project also exhibits enormous

Concentrations of neon. The extensive investigations were carried out by

Top tier companies, the industry leaders, performed and

all results completely exceeded the volume expectations.

Interested parties can find all of them via the company’s own URL http://www.omr-oil.com

important information for entering the crude oil and natural gas business

are relevant and interesting.

Press contact:

OMR Oil LLC 1200 Main St Hays, KS, 67601, USA

T +1 (502) 694-3094

info (at) omr-oil.com

Further material: http://presseportal.de/pm/131028/4804556

OTS: OMR Oil LLC