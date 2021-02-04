MESTEMACHER / large bakery achieves 16.7 percent sales growth with

hygienically packaged unopened long-life bread specialties and

Baked goods (PHOTO)

Embargo: 04.02.2021 23:55

Please note that this message will only appear after the

The blocking period is released for publication.

Gütersloh (ots) – Mestemacher bread and baked goods group satisfies strong ones in 2020

Demand for self-packaged, unopened, fresh products for a long time +++ With

massive sales increase of 16.7 percent in the 150th anniversary year of Mestemacher

1871-2021 +++ System-relevant delivery bakery has 2020 with special shifts,

Overtime and new hires, increased order volumes produced +++ New Bio

Breads and special breads with a lot of fiber increase the attraction in the

Self-service bread shelf

The complete press release can be downloaded here.

Press contact:

Prof. Dr. Ulrike Detmers

Management Marketing, CSR, PR

Chief Executive Officer

Mestemacher Management GmbH

Group spokeswoman

Tel .: 05241 8709-68

mailto: [email protected]

Further material: http://presseportal.de/pm/51886/4828888

OTS: Mestemacher GmbH