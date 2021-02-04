MESTEMACHER / large bakery achieves 16.7 percent sales growth with
hygienically packaged unopened long-life bread specialties and
Baked goods (PHOTO)
Gütersloh (ots) – Mestemacher bread and baked goods group satisfies strong ones in 2020
Demand for self-packaged, unopened, fresh products for a long time +++ With
massive sales increase of 16.7 percent in the 150th anniversary year of Mestemacher
1871-2021 +++ System-relevant delivery bakery has 2020 with special shifts,
Overtime and new hires, increased order volumes produced +++ New Bio
Breads and special breads with a lot of fiber increase the attraction in the
Self-service bread shelf
