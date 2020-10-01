Real.de becomes Kaufland’s online marketplace (PHOTO)

Neckarsulm (ots) – The Schwarz Group takes over the online marketplace real.de

from the SCP Group. The European Commission now has the

Merger control approval granted. “The online marketplace is called

Another sales channel ideally complement our stationary business. This allows

we as a company are positioning ourselves even more strongly for the future, “explains Rolf

Schumann, board member digitalization of the Schwarz Group.

Real.de’s services are still available to customers and dealers

available as usual. In addition to a wide range of non-food products with over

300,000 articles can be selected from over 19 million articles of the customers

Select marketplace dealer. The changeover will take place in the course of the coming year

of the online marketplace under the name Kaufland and the expansion of customer

and dealer services planned.

“We look forward to working with the employees of

real.de, for which we have an attractive workplace as well as more

Offer career prospects within the Schwarz Group, “says Schumann.

Real.de is one of the largest online marketplaces in Germany and has

many years of expertise and experience in online business.

