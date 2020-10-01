Real.de becomes Kaufland’s online marketplace (PHOTO)
Neckarsulm (ots) – The Schwarz Group takes over the online marketplace real.de
from the SCP Group. The European Commission now has the
Merger control approval granted. “The online marketplace is called
Another sales channel ideally complement our stationary business. This allows
we as a company are positioning ourselves even more strongly for the future, “explains Rolf
Schumann, board member digitalization of the Schwarz Group.
Real.de’s services are still available to customers and dealers
available as usual. In addition to a wide range of non-food products with over
300,000 articles can be selected from over 19 million articles of the customers
Select marketplace dealer. The changeover will take place in the course of the coming year
of the online marketplace under the name Kaufland and the expansion of customer
and dealer services planned.
“We look forward to working with the employees of
real.de, for which we have an attractive workplace as well as more
Offer career prospects within the Schwarz Group, “says Schumann.
Real.de is one of the largest online marketplaces in Germany and has
many years of expertise and experience in online business.
Press contact:
Kaufland Corporate Communications, Rüdiger Teutsch, Rötelstrasse 35,
74172 Neckarsulm, phone 07132 94-688174, mailto: [email protected]
