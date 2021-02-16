immowelt purchase price forecast: Despite Corona, more expensive
Existing condominiums by the end of 2021 by up to 14 percent
Nuremberg (ots) – The new immowelt forecast 2021 for purchase prices of existing
and new apartments in the 14 largest German cities shows:
– In all cities, the purchase prices of existing apartments will rise until the end of
Year after year – in Munich (+5 percent) the square meter costs at the end of the year
probably more than 8,000 euros
– Strong increases in metropolises: Berlin, Cologne (+9 percent each) and Hamburg
(+8 percent)
– The highest increases are for Hanover (+14 percent), Essen (+12 percent) and
Nuremberg (+10 percent) forecast
– Purchase prices for new buildings continue to rise in all cities: In Munich
over 11,000 euros per square meter expected, in Düsseldorf and Frankfurt around
7,000 euros
By the end of 2021, the purchase prices for condominiums will rise in the largest
German cities continue unabated. This is the result of the new immowelt
Purchase price forecast for large cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants. Therefor
the square meter prices for an example apartment with 2 rooms and 80
Square meters of living space on the 2nd floor from the inventory (built between 1946 and 2015) and
the new building (year of construction from 2016) analyzed. For the front runner Munich will be at
Existing apartments are expected to increase by up to 5 percent. The
Square meter prices would then have reached 8,150 euros by the end of 2021 and thus
still significantly higher than in all other major German cities.
In addition to Munich, there are similar ones in the remaining megacities
Developments to be observed: In Berlin, purchase prices are expected to rise
9 percent. Buyers would then have to go to the federal capital for the square meter
Pay 4,130 euros. The fact that prices do not rise even more could indirectly
with the Berlin rent cap, which the rents with
Existing apartments regulated. This could increase the interest of investors for
Berlin is declining and previously rented apartments are increasingly being used by owner-occupiers
walk. In the long run, however, owner-occupiers pushing onto the market could do that
Significantly increase the price level.
According to the forecast, Cologne will also be more expensive and already had Berlin at the end of last year
Obsolete in terms of purchase prices. With an expected increase of 9 percent
a square meter price of 4,210 euros that will probably also be by the end
Stay that way in 2021. In Hamburg, buyers of existing apartments must in future
also dig deeper into your pockets: with an expected increase
of 8 percent, the square meter then costs 5,320 euros.
Frankfurt remains the second most expensive city, Stuttgart is stabilizing
In second place on the price scale is Frankfurt at the end of the year: after an increase of
6 percent then probably cost 5,580 euros each
Square meters. According to the forecast, prices in Stuttgart will remain the most stable: For
Existing apartments will see an increase of 3 percent and a purchase price of 4,720
Euro forecast. The property market in Baden-Württemberg
State capital seems to have calmed down a bit in the past
have – this development continues this year.
“The real estate market has so far been unaffected by the corona pandemic.
We assume that it will stay that way this year and the purchase prices
for condominiums will continue to rise “, says Prof. Dr. Cai-Nicolas Ziegler,
CEO of immowelt. “The interest in real estate remains high. It should
However, a long-term trend out of the city could solidify
the prices in the metropolises will calm down in the coming years. “
Strongest increase in existing apartments in Hanover
The highest increase of all the cities examined, however, was Hanover
record: In the capital of Lower Saxony, the
Purchase prices for existing apartments are expected to increase by 14 percent. At
Prices per square meter of 3,420 euros are still in Hanover
Midfield. A similar development is also expected for Nuremberg (+10 percent)
Forecast: At the end of the year, 4,010 euros are expected for the square meter.
Due to the sharp rise in prices and declining returns
especially cities away from the metropolises are becoming more and more the focus of investors.
This interest is reflected in the development of purchase prices in Hanover and
Nuremberg reflected.
According to the immowelt forecast, Essen (2,590 euros) will also increase by 12
Percent significantly more expensive. However, food retains expected despite this
Increase a rather low price level. In the overall comparison are only
Leipzig (2,360 euros) and Dortmund (2,350 euros) even cheaper. General
Eastern German cities such as Leipzig (+5 percent) and Dresden (+9
Percent) increasing popularity: in recent years, the
Purchase prices there increased significantly. This trend is likely to continue
2021: Then the square meter of a used apartment in the
Saxon state capital cost 2,980 euros.
New buildings: Munich breaks the 11,000 euro mark
Even stronger increases than in the case of existing apartments are expected for anyway
high-priced new buildings forecast. For Munich an increase of 8
Percent calculated in advance. The square meter in a new apartment would then be on
Year-end cost 11,130 euros. You would only pay about half as much in Berlin
(5,860 euros). An increase of 10 percent is expected there. An even bigger one
Dusseldorf is expected to see an increase (+12 percent): overall
In comparison, the purchase prices there are in second place at 7,000 euros
behind Munich. In Frankfurt (+1 percent), however, the purchase prices for
Hardly any new buildings. With a square meter price of 6,780 euros, the
Financial metropolis gradually to reach an upper limit.
Detailed result tables as well as further information on the methodology
the immowelt purchase price forecast can be downloaded here.
(https://ots.de/cMTlL1)
A printable photo of Prof. Dr. Cai-Nicolas Ziegler, CEO of immowelt, is standing
available here. (https://ots.de/JxYesa)
Methodology and calculation basis:
For immowelt purchase price forecast in the 14 largest German cities is the
Development of purchase prices for existing and new apartments based on the
Base year 2018 extrapolated using the Holt-Winters method. Database
for the calculation of the previous purchase prices in the 14 largest German
Cities were all offers advertised on immowelt.de. There were
only offers that were increasingly in demand. The
Values calculated using hedonic methods give the purchase price for a
exemplary apartment with 3 rooms and 80 square meters on the 2nd floor again. When
Existing buildings include a year of construction between 1946 and 2015 and a new construction year of construction in 2016
or later. These are offer prices, not closing prices.
You can find these and other press releases from immowelt.de in our
Press area at https://presse.immowelt.de/.
About immowelt.de:
The real estate portal http://www.immowelt.de is one of the leading
Online marketplaces for apartments, houses and commercial real estate. Together with
immonet.de records the real estate portal a monthly reach of 65
Millions of visits *. Immowelt.de is a portal of the immowelt Group, which with
build.de and umzugauktion.de operates and operates other high-reach portals
powerful CRM software developed for the real estate industry. The immowelt
Group is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE.
* Google Analytics; Status: May 2020
Press contact:
immowelt AG
Nordostpark 3-5
90411 Nuremberg
Barbara Schmid
+49 (0) 911/520 25-808
mailto: [email protected]
http://www.twitter.com/immowelt
http://www.facebook.com/immowelt
Further material: http://presseportal.de/pm/24964/4839341
OTS: Immowelt AG
.