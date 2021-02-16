immowelt purchase price forecast: Despite Corona, more expensive

Existing condominiums by the end of 2021 by up to 14 percent

Nuremberg (ots) – The new immowelt forecast 2021 for purchase prices of existing

and new apartments in the 14 largest German cities shows:

– In all cities, the purchase prices of existing apartments will rise until the end of

Year after year – in Munich (+5 percent) the square meter costs at the end of the year

probably more than 8,000 euros

– Strong increases in metropolises: Berlin, Cologne (+9 percent each) and Hamburg

(+8 percent)

– The highest increases are for Hanover (+14 percent), Essen (+12 percent) and

Nuremberg (+10 percent) forecast

– Purchase prices for new buildings continue to rise in all cities: In Munich

over 11,000 euros per square meter expected, in Düsseldorf and Frankfurt around

7,000 euros

By the end of 2021, the purchase prices for condominiums will rise in the largest

German cities continue unabated. This is the result of the new immowelt

Purchase price forecast for large cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants. Therefor

the square meter prices for an example apartment with 2 rooms and 80

Square meters of living space on the 2nd floor from the inventory (built between 1946 and 2015) and

the new building (year of construction from 2016) analyzed. For the front runner Munich will be at

Existing apartments are expected to increase by up to 5 percent. The

Square meter prices would then have reached 8,150 euros by the end of 2021 and thus

still significantly higher than in all other major German cities.

In addition to Munich, there are similar ones in the remaining megacities

Developments to be observed: In Berlin, purchase prices are expected to rise

9 percent. Buyers would then have to go to the federal capital for the square meter

Pay 4,130 euros. The fact that prices do not rise even more could indirectly

with the Berlin rent cap, which the rents with

Existing apartments regulated. This could increase the interest of investors for

Berlin is declining and previously rented apartments are increasingly being used by owner-occupiers

walk. In the long run, however, owner-occupiers pushing onto the market could do that

Significantly increase the price level.

According to the forecast, Cologne will also be more expensive and already had Berlin at the end of last year

Obsolete in terms of purchase prices. With an expected increase of 9 percent

a square meter price of 4,210 euros that will probably also be by the end

Stay that way in 2021. In Hamburg, buyers of existing apartments must in future

also dig deeper into your pockets: with an expected increase

of 8 percent, the square meter then costs 5,320 euros.

Frankfurt remains the second most expensive city, Stuttgart is stabilizing

In second place on the price scale is Frankfurt at the end of the year: after an increase of

6 percent then probably cost 5,580 euros each

Square meters. According to the forecast, prices in Stuttgart will remain the most stable: For

Existing apartments will see an increase of 3 percent and a purchase price of 4,720

Euro forecast. The property market in Baden-Württemberg

State capital seems to have calmed down a bit in the past

have – this development continues this year.

“The real estate market has so far been unaffected by the corona pandemic.

We assume that it will stay that way this year and the purchase prices

for condominiums will continue to rise “, says Prof. Dr. Cai-Nicolas Ziegler,

CEO of immowelt. “The interest in real estate remains high. It should

However, a long-term trend out of the city could solidify

the prices in the metropolises will calm down in the coming years. “

Strongest increase in existing apartments in Hanover

The highest increase of all the cities examined, however, was Hanover

record: In the capital of Lower Saxony, the

Purchase prices for existing apartments are expected to increase by 14 percent. At

Prices per square meter of 3,420 euros are still in Hanover

Midfield. A similar development is also expected for Nuremberg (+10 percent)

Forecast: At the end of the year, 4,010 euros are expected for the square meter.

Due to the sharp rise in prices and declining returns

especially cities away from the metropolises are becoming more and more the focus of investors.

This interest is reflected in the development of purchase prices in Hanover and

Nuremberg reflected.

According to the immowelt forecast, Essen (2,590 euros) will also increase by 12

Percent significantly more expensive. However, food retains expected despite this

Increase a rather low price level. In the overall comparison are only

Leipzig (2,360 euros) and Dortmund (2,350 euros) even cheaper. General

Eastern German cities such as Leipzig (+5 percent) and Dresden (+9

Percent) increasing popularity: in recent years, the

Purchase prices there increased significantly. This trend is likely to continue

2021: Then the square meter of a used apartment in the

Saxon state capital cost 2,980 euros.

New buildings: Munich breaks the 11,000 euro mark

Even stronger increases than in the case of existing apartments are expected for anyway

high-priced new buildings forecast. For Munich an increase of 8

Percent calculated in advance. The square meter in a new apartment would then be on

Year-end cost 11,130 euros. You would only pay about half as much in Berlin

(5,860 euros). An increase of 10 percent is expected there. An even bigger one

Dusseldorf is expected to see an increase (+12 percent): overall

In comparison, the purchase prices there are in second place at 7,000 euros

behind Munich. In Frankfurt (+1 percent), however, the purchase prices for

Hardly any new buildings. With a square meter price of 6,780 euros, the

Financial metropolis gradually to reach an upper limit.

Detailed result tables as well as further information on the methodology

the immowelt purchase price forecast can be downloaded here.

(https://ots.de/cMTlL1)

A printable photo of Prof. Dr. Cai-Nicolas Ziegler, CEO of immowelt, is standing

available here. (https://ots.de/JxYesa)

Methodology and calculation basis:

For immowelt purchase price forecast in the 14 largest German cities is the

Development of purchase prices for existing and new apartments based on the

Base year 2018 extrapolated using the Holt-Winters method. Database

for the calculation of the previous purchase prices in the 14 largest German

Cities were all offers advertised on immowelt.de. There were

only offers that were increasingly in demand. The

Values ​​calculated using hedonic methods give the purchase price for a

exemplary apartment with 3 rooms and 80 square meters on the 2nd floor again. When

Existing buildings include a year of construction between 1946 and 2015 and a new construction year of construction in 2016

or later. These are offer prices, not closing prices.

