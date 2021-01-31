Heun Finanz GmbH is looking for construction finance consultants (m / f / d) throughout Germany

Limburg ad Lahn (ots) – Heun Finanz GmbH wants to take the path of expansion

follow up consistently and look for them in Berlin, Leipzig, Bremen and Munich

Consultants who are employed or freelance in the

Want to operate in the home finance industry. We are looking for personalities who

embody the corporate philosophy with commitment and passion. Further

Information on http://www.heun-finanz.de/karriere/stellenangebote

As one of the largest German mortgage brokers with over 86

Heun Finanz GmbH works with intermediaries every day to

To support as many people as possible in finding their own home.

The company offers a lot more than the local bank. About the

its own platform is a transparent market comparison of over 400 banks

carried out. In this way, the best possible conditions can be found for each project

will.

Heun Finanz GmbH has the year 2020 despite all the restrictions in the course

fighting the pandemic had to be accepted with a

Record result ended. The company presented itself within a very short time

to the new working conditions and was able to show his high level

Maintain service orientation. To stay close to the market

stay were by taking advantage of the many digital opportunities

all sales channels kept open. http://www.heun-finanz.de

