Heun Finanz GmbH is looking for construction finance consultants (m / f / d) throughout Germany
Limburg ad Lahn (ots) – Heun Finanz GmbH wants to take the path of expansion
follow up consistently and look for them in Berlin, Leipzig, Bremen and Munich
Consultants who are employed or freelance in the
Want to operate in the home finance industry. We are looking for personalities who
embody the corporate philosophy with commitment and passion. Further
Information on http://www.heun-finanz.de/karriere/stellenangebote
As one of the largest German mortgage brokers with over 86
Heun Finanz GmbH works with intermediaries every day to
To support as many people as possible in finding their own home.
The company offers a lot more than the local bank. About the
its own platform is a transparent market comparison of over 400 banks
carried out. In this way, the best possible conditions can be found for each project
will.
Heun Finanz GmbH has the year 2020 despite all the restrictions in the course
fighting the pandemic had to be accepted with a
Record result ended. The company presented itself within a very short time
to the new working conditions and was able to show his high level
Maintain service orientation. To stay close to the market
stay were by taking advantage of the many digital opportunities
all sales channels kept open. http://www.heun-finanz.de
