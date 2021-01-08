Global Savings Group takes over Shoop.de (PHOTO)
Munich (ots) – The Global Savings Group (https://global-savings-group.com/)
(GSG), Europe’s leading company in the area of shopping rewards, takes over the
January 5th, 2020 Shoop Germany GmbH (https://www.shoop.de/) (Shoop), operator of
Germany’s No. 1 cashback platform shoop.de.
“The deal strengthens GSG’s position as the European market leader and builds the
largest global digital rewards, savings and shopping content platform on “,
says Gerhard Trautmann, CEO of GSG. “After taking over the leading
French cashback company iGraal (https://www.google.com/url?q=http://
news.global-savings-group.com/187319-global-savings-group-acquires-leading-frenc
h-cashback-company-igraal & sa = D & ust = 1610008319620000 & usg = AOvVaw0q-SGJzw-azPER7uxO
1gSl) in March 2020, GSG’s primary goal is to get consumers worldwide into the
To put you through our extensive portfolio
Consumer engagement platforms and solutions smarter
Make purchasing decisions. “
Shoop will now team up with GSG to create the strongest digital
Further expand the cashback community in Germany. Shoop was founded in 2010
and is a Berlin-based loyalty platform that serves customers with their
Network of more than 2,000 online retailers and top brands cash rewards
offers.
According to a study by the German Institute for Service Quality from 2020
the website is the No. 1 among the cashback platforms in Germany
(https://disq.de/2020/20201118-Cashback-Portale.html) with the highest
Customer satisfaction values. As of 2010, the platform’s customers have over 100
Earned millions of euros in cashback with Shoop. “Scaling GSG with Shoop
combine will give us the opportunity to cashback in German
Establish mass market. Viewed across Europe, Germany is still a
comparably underserved market when it comes to online cashback. Through the
Apply best practices across European markets and products
we’ll be able to make cashback a part of every user journey, “adds
Veit Mürz, CEO at Shoop, added.
The acquisition combines the shared vision of GSG and Shoop, customers too
empower the best shopping decisions in a smart and enjoyable way
Way to meet. Combining Shoop’s loyal customer base with the
GSG’s extensive network of major advertising customers, brands and publishers
support future growth.
