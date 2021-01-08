Global Savings Group takes over Shoop.de (PHOTO)

Munich (ots) – The Global Savings Group (https://global-savings-group.com/)

(GSG), Europe’s leading company in the area of ​​shopping rewards, takes over the

January 5th, 2020 Shoop Germany GmbH (https://www.shoop.de/) (Shoop), operator of

Germany’s No. 1 cashback platform shoop.de.

“The deal strengthens GSG’s position as the European market leader and builds the

largest global digital rewards, savings and shopping content platform on “,

says Gerhard Trautmann, CEO of GSG. “After taking over the leading

French cashback company iGraal (https://www.google.com/url?q=http://

news.global-savings-group.com/187319-global-savings-group-acquires-leading-frenc

h-cashback-company-igraal & sa = D & ust = 1610008319620000 & usg = AOvVaw0q-SGJzw-azPER7uxO

1gSl) in March 2020, GSG’s primary goal is to get consumers worldwide into the

To put you through our extensive portfolio

Consumer engagement platforms and solutions smarter

Make purchasing decisions. “

Shoop will now team up with GSG to create the strongest digital

Further expand the cashback community in Germany. Shoop was founded in 2010

and is a Berlin-based loyalty platform that serves customers with their

Network of more than 2,000 online retailers and top brands cash rewards

offers.

According to a study by the German Institute for Service Quality from 2020

the website is the No. 1 among the cashback platforms in Germany

(https://disq.de/2020/20201118-Cashback-Portale.html) with the highest

Customer satisfaction values. As of 2010, the platform’s customers have over 100

Earned millions of euros in cashback with Shoop. “Scaling GSG with Shoop

combine will give us the opportunity to cashback in German

Establish mass market. Viewed across Europe, Germany is still a

comparably underserved market when it comes to online cashback. Through the

Apply best practices across European markets and products

we’ll be able to make cashback a part of every user journey, “adds

Veit Mürz, CEO at Shoop, added.

The acquisition combines the shared vision of GSG and Shoop, customers too

empower the best shopping decisions in a smart and enjoyable way

Way to meet. Combining Shoop’s loyal customer base with the

GSG’s extensive network of major advertising customers, brands and publishers

support future growth.

