Gerresheimer on course for a strong second half of the year

– Third quarter on target

– Group sales at EUR 349 ​​million, organic sales growth in core business 2.1

percent

– Adjusted EBITDA increases by 4.1 percent to EUR 75 million

– Significant improvement in free cash flow to EUR 38 million

– Strong fourth quarter 2020 expected

– Forecast for 2020 confirmed

Gerresheimer AG is profitable in its core business in the third quarter of 2020

and confirms the forecast for 2020, despite the temporarily lower

Demand for high quality perfume bottles due to Covid-19. “Together with the

We prepare vaccine manufacturers for the worldwide Covid-19 vaccination campaigns.

For this we are building additional capacities for the production of

Injection vial open. In addition, there are many

Growth opportunities for us. We set our strategy for profitable and

sustainable growth consistently. We invest in the future of

Company, grow profitably and expect a strong fourth quarter “,

commented Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG.

Based on organic growth of 2.1 percent in its core business

Gerresheimer in the third quarter of the 2020 financial year (June 1 to August 31

2020) achieved sales of EUR 349 ​​million. Gerresheimer was able to

its primary packaging made of glass and plastic for liquid and solid

Medicines, syringes and drug delivery devices such as insulin pens and

Asthma Inhalers Grow Profitably. The ones manufactured by Gerresheimer

Injection vials will be an important part of the upcoming

Covid-19 vaccination campaigns, which Gerresheimer and the

Vaccine manufacturers prepared. Gerresheimer continues to invest in

additional capacities in this business area. Due to Covid-19, the

Demand for high-quality perfume bottles lower in recent quarters

than last year. Gerresheimer was able to do the lower in the last quarter

Sales of cosmetic packaging through higher sales with

Compensate for drug packaging and drug delivery devices.

Adjusted EBITDA rose in the third quarter of 2020 by 4.1 percent to EUR 75 million.

on. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.5 percent. That cleared up

Consolidated earnings in the third quarter of 2020 were EUR 31 million

Earnings per share after non-controlling interests amounted to the third

Quarter of 2020 to EUR 0.97. The strong free cash flow was in the third quarter

EUR 38 million. The adjusted EBITDA leverage was unchanged at 3.2x at the end of

third quarter of 2020. At the beginning of October, Gerresheimer has a contract for a

Promissory note loan signed for EUR 325 million on attractive terms.

The funds are mainly used to repay the five-year borrower’s note

2015. Graduation is scheduled for November 10, 2020.

Forecast 2020

For the 2020 financial year, Gerresheimer continues to expect:

– Sales growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range

– Adjusted EBITDA margin of around 21 percent

– Investments of around 12 percent of sales

Indication for the following years

– Annual organic sales growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range

– An adjusted EBITDA margin of 23 percent is targeted in the medium term

– Annual investment volume between 8 percent and 10 percent of the

Sales revenue

The announcement for the third quarter of 2020 can be found at:

http://www.gerresheimer.com/investor-relations/reports

