Automotive industry: GeicoTaikisha acquires three new companies in
Europe / The German market and vertical know-how are pending
first place
Milan (ots) – GeicoTaikisha, Italian-Japanese group headquartered in
Cinisello Balsamo (Northern Milan) and world leader in the production of
automated painting systems for car bodies consolidates its technological
Know-how and its market position worldwide through the acquisition of three
Engineering company. The transaction, because of the pandemic – a situation
due to the uncertainty and global economic crisis with the crisis of
2009 is comparable – in one of the darkest moments in the automotive industry
took place, found its successful conclusion in these days. Today as then
The company decided to use this difficult time to look over the horizon
look out and prepare for the markets to rebound. In the year 2009
it was the inauguration of the new research and development center – the
Pardis Innovation Center – today it is the acquisition of three companies.
The guiding strategy of this transaction is awareness of the importance that
the German market, which will probably also lead the economic recovery, in
Europe has in the automotive sector. “We are aware that the current
The situation is full of uncertainties, but even more so in difficult times
Investing is part of our DNA because we feel it is our duty
to our stakeholders and their future. “Daryush Arabnia, President
and CEO of the GeicoTaikisha group.
The acquisition concerns the company J-PM based in Stuttgart,
Germany, which in the field of services in terms of technology and des
Is involved in project management; the company PSP – with the Russian
Branch – that develops electrical controls and the Croatian
SAC company specializing in the development of software and IT solutions
specializes in order to be even more “intelligent” with a view to Industry 4.0
To maintain attachments. With this new corporate structure, these three give
Company decided to found GeicoTaikisha Germany (J-PM) and
GeicoTaikisha Controls (PSP and SAC).
This transaction enables the GeicoTaikisha Group to become the market leader
to further strengthen this, in particular through an ad hoc offer for Germans
Customers with whom she has worked for years. The presence in
Germany, contacts with German OEMs are to be further expanded in order to
To be able to lead an increasingly stable and sustainable relationship over time
and a convergence of interests for developing more competitive
to create technological solutions with high-tech content. Furthermore
the group will benefit from the immediate expansion of its know-how
and thanks to the technological verticalization it is unique in the
Advancing automotive industry. At the same time, GeicoTaikisha is not just becoming internal
Acquire skills, but also network capacities with partners and
Expand suppliers with whom the three companies are already working worldwide
work together.
The beginnings of this transaction go back to 2014 when the
Engineering company J-PM was founded with the aim of increasing the presence of
Expand GeicoTaikisha in the German market. Thanks to the companies PSP and
SAC specializing in electrical control systems and software development for
an increasingly “intelligent” and more flexible management of the paint shops
specialized, J-PM was able to expand its business in just 5 years.
“I’m really very happy to be part of GeicoTaikisha. Us
have been working together for 5 years and know each other well, so we are convinced
that we will become even stronger in the future as we focus on technological and
on a commercial level. “Reiner Koch, MD of JPM.
“We are very excited to be part of such a significant group as GeicoTaikisha
with values that are so close to ours, even if they are
different countries. “Damir Kovacevic, MD of PSP & SAC.
In this regard, the GeicoTaikisha group increases the number of its employees
by more than 100 specialists in the fields of automation and
digitalization and increase your know-how around Industry 4.0
expand – all with the aim of becoming the world’s first smart paint shop
present.
“The acquisition of J-PM, PSP and SAC is part of the strategic vision of
GeicoTaikisha. As early as 2014, the year JPM was founded, our company
the role of Germany as a lead market for growth and upturn in the
Automotive industry recognized, “explains Daryush Arabnia, new Chairman, President
and CEO of GeicoTaikisha. “It is indeed an investment that
it enables us to match the offer of the three companies with our offer
integrate and thus the competitiveness of GeicoTaikisha in Germany
as well as worldwide thanks to a “360 degree service”. GeicoTaikisha
undertakes today as then, after the crisis of 2008, as the Pardis Innovation
Center was implemented to invest in research and development that
same steps. In the most difficult moments, our group has always been
through resilience and investment in research and development as well as the
Training excellent and this transaction confirms this strategy “,
concluded Daryush Arabnia.
GeicoTaikisha Group is a global supplier of turnkey systems
for surface treatment and painting for the most important
Automobile manufacturers worldwide. It generates an average turnover
of $ 3.1 billion (including $ 1 billion from unconsolidated
Company) and has 5,000 employees in 20 countries, 43 branches
and 6 production units are active.
.
