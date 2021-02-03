The shadow of Jeff Bezos, a comment by Norbert Kuls

Frankfurt (ots) – When Jeff Bezos opened an online bookstore in Seattle in 1994 with the

Founded the name Amazon, he was often asked what the Internet was. On

a good quarter of a century later Bezos could answer the question like this: That

Internet is Amazon. At least Bezos’ former start-up is playing that too

a global corporation with a gigantic market value of almost 2 trillion. dollar

blossomed, has long played a dominant role in the cyber world.

This applies to consumers who have long since ceased to just buy books online at Amazon

order, but also “stream” films produced by Amazon and the

Ask Alexa, the Amazon virtual assistant, about the weather in the morning. It also applies

for companies that rent their computing capacity from Amazon in the cloud.

Amazon is everywhere, and Bezos is about it to become one of the richest men in the world

become – a Rockefeller of our day. Now Bezos is stopping, at least one

little. He will hand over the chairmanship of Amazon to Andy Jassy, ​​one

Man of the first years, the cloud business over the past decade and thus

built Amazon’s most important winning machine. Jassy worked so closely

together with Bezos that he has already been referred to as his “shadow”.

The timing for the change of baton was chosen wisely. Amazon underlined with the

Sales record in the fourth quarter her exceptional role. The group profited one

again from the corona pandemic, whose exit restrictions are stationary

Competitors hit hard, especially during the Christmas season. Jassy’s division pleased

increased demand in an increasingly digital business world. Bezos

announced the withdrawal at the height of his success, like a boxer after

cedes a world title.

As in the years before the pandemic, he will focus more on special projects

that are important to him, such as his space company Blue

Origin. Bezos may also be hoping to join the debate for one too

technology corporations and antitrust investigations

revoke. His successor will probably be Jassy at hearings in Congress in the future

grilled. But Bezos will remain the face of Amazon for a while longer. When

Executive Chairman, the emphasis is on executive, Bezos also wants to be

Chairman of the board of directors apparently not with a passive role

modest – apart from being the largest single shareholder. It will

it would be years before Iassy stepped completely out of Bezos’ shadow.

