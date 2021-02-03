The shadow of Jeff Bezos, a comment by Norbert Kuls
Frankfurt (ots) – When Jeff Bezos opened an online bookstore in Seattle in 1994 with the
Founded the name Amazon, he was often asked what the Internet was. On
a good quarter of a century later Bezos could answer the question like this: That
Internet is Amazon. At least Bezos’ former start-up is playing that too
a global corporation with a gigantic market value of almost 2 trillion. dollar
blossomed, has long played a dominant role in the cyber world.
This applies to consumers who have long since ceased to just buy books online at Amazon
order, but also “stream” films produced by Amazon and the
Ask Alexa, the Amazon virtual assistant, about the weather in the morning. It also applies
for companies that rent their computing capacity from Amazon in the cloud.
Amazon is everywhere, and Bezos is about it to become one of the richest men in the world
become – a Rockefeller of our day. Now Bezos is stopping, at least one
little. He will hand over the chairmanship of Amazon to Andy Jassy, one
Man of the first years, the cloud business over the past decade and thus
built Amazon’s most important winning machine. Jassy worked so closely
together with Bezos that he has already been referred to as his “shadow”.
The timing for the change of baton was chosen wisely. Amazon underlined with the
Sales record in the fourth quarter her exceptional role. The group profited one
again from the corona pandemic, whose exit restrictions are stationary
Competitors hit hard, especially during the Christmas season. Jassy’s division pleased
increased demand in an increasingly digital business world. Bezos
announced the withdrawal at the height of his success, like a boxer after
cedes a world title.
As in the years before the pandemic, he will focus more on special projects
that are important to him, such as his space company Blue
Origin. Bezos may also be hoping to join the debate for one too
technology corporations and antitrust investigations
revoke. His successor will probably be Jassy at hearings in Congress in the future
grilled. But Bezos will remain the face of Amazon for a while longer. When
Executive Chairman, the emphasis is on executive, Bezos also wants to be
Chairman of the board of directors apparently not with a passive role
modest – apart from being the largest single shareholder. It will
it would be years before Iassy stepped completely out of Bezos’ shadow.
