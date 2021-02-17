Running gag, comment on the new start for a

Financial transaction tax by Andreas Heitker

Frankfurt (ots) – The (not existing at European level)

The financial transaction tax is celebrating a milestone anniversary in 2021: it will shortly be ten

Years ago that the EU Commission issued its proposal for a directive for an FTT

has laid the table. Since then there has been a dispute among the member states.

The finance ministers have met on this countless times. But also the ten

Countries that are still (at least

officially) are ready to introduce the new tax

not agree on details. Also those of Germany and France meanwhile

the preferred, significantly stripped-down variant of a pure share tax

somehow unenforceable.

All of this allows only one damning verdict: the FTT, which was once on the table

came so that the financial sector makes its contribution to crisis management

today at EU level little more than a running gag. Federal Finance Minister Olaf too

With his commitment, Scholz did little to change that. Although the

SPD politicians once again submitted new proposals last spring

and raised hopes for the time of the German EU Council Presidency. But

this time has also passed without result.

The Portuguese government is now trying, as part of its presidency

a fresh start again. And she definitely has arguments for it: Because that

Financial transaction tax has been one of the in Brussels since last summer

potential new types of revenue for the EU budget. The tax should be very specific

help to restore the 750 billion euros in European debt in the long term

to stammer off, which the EU Commission is now for the Corona reconstruction fund

records. The heads of state and government already have this in principle

approved. And the EU Commission wants to take action at the latest when it does

No agreement reached at the end of 2022.

In theory, there are definitely reasons to restart the FTT debate –

even if the Portuguese government submitted in their now

The discussion paper cannot quite explain why it is in the

greatest economic crisis in post-war European history a good idea

should be investors and intermediaries in the financial markets with such a new

Tax burden. Also the national concerns that the debate has so far

have shaped are unlikely to disappear. Therefore, nobody should be aware of that

The new approach from Lisbon promises too much.

