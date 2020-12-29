Mortgage for 2021 / Commentary on Christopher Kalbhenn’s Dax record
Frankfurt / M. (ots) – Now the Dax has made it too. After Wall Street
had been rushing from record high to record high for some time and so did the
Secondary stock indices had long since reached highs, the German
The leading index hit its high of 13,795 on the first trading day after Christmas
Counters from last February and is for the first time over the
Threshold of 13,800 points increased. We owe it a lot
set gift table. The EU and the UK are almost at the last minute
Government still agreed and avoided a hard Brexit,
US President Donald Trump has the corona aid package that he initially rejected
but still waved through.
The prospects for the coming year are brightening noticeably. The one with
the beginning of the vaccination campaigns looming normalization of the public
Life and the recovery of the economy are now no threat from the burden
Consequences of a chaotic UK exit from the EU. Furthermore
also decreases the risk of interference from Washington with Joe Biden in control
takes over and the political chaos in the White House comes to an end. This will make the
Trade conflict not ended. But the risk one to the stock markets
Onerous escalation is significantly reduced when intensified in the dispute
diplomatic means are used again.
In combination with the ultra-expansionary monetary policy and permanently very low
Interest is the basis for further price gains on the stock markets, so
that it should only be a matter of time before the Dax is no longer far off
Breaks through the threshold of 14,000 meters. There is a great deal of investment-seeking
Money ready and lacking in the face of more than 18 trillion. dollar
swollen Berg’s negatively yielding bonds to alternatives
Dividend stocks.
Due to the boom in the fourth quarter, however, there was also a mortgage for 2021
built up. With the sharp rise in prices and valuations, the recovery is the
Economy to a large extent anticipated, at the expense of the expected
Performance works. The DAX target most frequently mentioned by banks is included
14,000 points. So either the forecasts or it would have to be changed
it would have to be stated that there is not much left to gain with the Dax.
At the moment, however, the environment suggests that the index is closer to 15,000
Points will march.
Press contact:
Stock exchanges newspaper
editorial staff
Phone: 069-2732-0
www.boersen-zeitung.de
Further material: http://presseportal.de/pm/30377/4800617
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung
.
Leave a Reply