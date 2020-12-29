Mortgage for 2021 / Commentary on Christopher Kalbhenn’s Dax record

Frankfurt / M. (ots) – Now the Dax has made it too. After Wall Street

had been rushing from record high to record high for some time and so did the

Secondary stock indices had long since reached highs, the German

The leading index hit its high of 13,795 on the first trading day after Christmas

Counters from last February and is for the first time over the

Threshold of 13,800 points increased. We owe it a lot

set gift table. The EU and the UK are almost at the last minute

Government still agreed and avoided a hard Brexit,

US President Donald Trump has the corona aid package that he initially rejected

but still waved through.

The prospects for the coming year are brightening noticeably. The one with

the beginning of the vaccination campaigns looming normalization of the public

Life and the recovery of the economy are now no threat from the burden

Consequences of a chaotic UK exit from the EU. Furthermore

also decreases the risk of interference from Washington with Joe Biden in control

takes over and the political chaos in the White House comes to an end. This will make the

Trade conflict not ended. But the risk one to the stock markets

Onerous escalation is significantly reduced when intensified in the dispute

diplomatic means are used again.

In combination with the ultra-expansionary monetary policy and permanently very low

Interest is the basis for further price gains on the stock markets, so

that it should only be a matter of time before the Dax is no longer far off

Breaks through the threshold of 14,000 meters. There is a great deal of investment-seeking

Money ready and lacking in the face of more than 18 trillion. dollar

swollen Berg’s negatively yielding bonds to alternatives

Dividend stocks.

Due to the boom in the fourth quarter, however, there was also a mortgage for 2021

built up. With the sharp rise in prices and valuations, the recovery is the

Economy to a large extent anticipated, at the expense of the expected

Performance works. The DAX target most frequently mentioned by banks is included

14,000 points. So either the forecasts or it would have to be changed

it would have to be stated that there is not much left to gain with the Dax.

At the moment, however, the environment suggests that the index is closer to 15,000

Points will march.

