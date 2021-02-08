The pawn sacrifice, a comment by Thomas Spengler on Grenke

Frankfurt (ots) – So now! After the Grenke AG itself

commissioned auditors to draw up a list of deficiencies in compliance and internal auditing

have compiled, the responsible board member must with Mark Kindermann

Leaving leasing specialists. Fraser Perring, with his troop of investors

Viceroy put massive pressure on the company in Baden-Baden

jubilate. If he was short on Grenke shares, he could

skim off its margin after yesterday’s trading day. No question about it, Perring goes

emerged victorious from the skirmish. And even if Grenke doesn’t have a second

If it should become Wirecard, otherwise there will only be losers.

There is the company founder Wolfgang Grenke. Kindermann is not just anyone

Home Grenke. With the company since 1990 and member of the

On the executive committee, he is someone the company founder should have known long enough to

to know its possible weaknesses. So the self-made man actually could

To neglect his governance for decades without anyone

controlled?

There is also Ernst-Moritz Lipp, who as a former board member of the Dresdner

Bank has a reputation to lose – he brings enough expertise to the

To successfully lead the Supervisory Board of Grenke AG. It should be very important to him

be that the most recent castling on the board of the leasing specialist a new one

Let corporate culture move in, with clear structures and high levels

Transparency may be shaped.

Finally, there are the shareholders, the largest group of losers. After this

Grenke’s share price yesterday below September levels, according to the time

Perring’s short-selling attack has fallen, they have to focus on one

cease staying power. Against the background, Kindermann is initially just a

Pawn sacrifice with which you can buy time. Should the appraiser in the house

But if I continue to unearth unpleasant things, that too should

Let the company founder ask whether he will be holding his supervisory board mandate, which he is currently

lets rest, actually wants to resume.

For observers, Kindermann’s resignation was long overdue. They had too long

complained about lack of transparency. In the end it is to be hoped that the trust of the

Customers and shareholders of the company not shaken to its foundations

is, but can be recovered. With the newly established board is

made at least one important step towards a new beginning.

