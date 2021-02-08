The pawn sacrifice, a comment by Thomas Spengler on Grenke
Frankfurt (ots) – So now! After the Grenke AG itself
commissioned auditors to draw up a list of deficiencies in compliance and internal auditing
have compiled, the responsible board member must with Mark Kindermann
Leaving leasing specialists. Fraser Perring, with his troop of investors
Viceroy put massive pressure on the company in Baden-Baden
jubilate. If he was short on Grenke shares, he could
skim off its margin after yesterday’s trading day. No question about it, Perring goes
emerged victorious from the skirmish. And even if Grenke doesn’t have a second
If it should become Wirecard, otherwise there will only be losers.
There is the company founder Wolfgang Grenke. Kindermann is not just anyone
Home Grenke. With the company since 1990 and member of the
On the executive committee, he is someone the company founder should have known long enough to
to know its possible weaknesses. So the self-made man actually could
To neglect his governance for decades without anyone
controlled?
There is also Ernst-Moritz Lipp, who as a former board member of the Dresdner
Bank has a reputation to lose – he brings enough expertise to the
To successfully lead the Supervisory Board of Grenke AG. It should be very important to him
be that the most recent castling on the board of the leasing specialist a new one
Let corporate culture move in, with clear structures and high levels
Transparency may be shaped.
Finally, there are the shareholders, the largest group of losers. After this
Grenke’s share price yesterday below September levels, according to the time
Perring’s short-selling attack has fallen, they have to focus on one
cease staying power. Against the background, Kindermann is initially just a
Pawn sacrifice with which you can buy time. Should the appraiser in the house
But if I continue to unearth unpleasant things, that too should
Let the company founder ask whether he will be holding his supervisory board mandate, which he is currently
lets rest, actually wants to resume.
For observers, Kindermann’s resignation was long overdue. They had too long
complained about lack of transparency. In the end it is to be hoped that the trust of the
Customers and shareholders of the company not shaken to its foundations
is, but can be recovered. With the newly established board is
made at least one important step towards a new beginning.
