A strict teacher, commentary on Grenke by Thomas Spengler

Frankfurt (ots) – The shortseller Fraser Perring had barely had his

Analysis house Viceroy Research last Friday announced the resignation of Wolfgang

Grenke demanded from the supervisory board, followed by the news that the

Company founder is suspending his mandate on the committee for the time being. The personality is

but not the only measure with which the family company founded in 1978

in Baden-Baden is trying to regain trust. So now a

independent auditor undertake franchise acquisitions in the

Get to the bottom of the past. The KPMG, which also provides the figures for the Grenke

regularly certified, the task of a special report remains. Also is considering

the leasing and financing company, the expansion of the franchise business

to turn inside out. Suddenly you can imagine yourself in Baden-Baden

to participate in franchises in their early stages rather than how

a group-independent company beforehand. The crisis is a

strict teacher.

Analysts have had more transparency in the company structure for a long time

required. The shortseller Perring has particularly heavy guns

up and the company in about balance sheet botched and money laundering

Connected. It remains to be seen whether some of the allegations are reliable in detail

still show. Not only Wolfgang Grenke has a reputation to lose, also for them

The reputation of the supervisory board is at stake. Also just turned out to be

part as true, if that were for the chairman Ernst-Moritz Lipp,

Ex-board member of Dresdner Bank, an embarrassing matter.

So far, the crowd of investors has been unsettled. In a total

In the weak stock market environment, the share was again in the red on Monday. One must

So wait and see to what extent Grenke will be able to create a new one in the future

To convey the franchise model credibly.

The company, which is listed in the M-Dax, also has to deal with communication

to learn. In between, the impression could arise that Grenke was hardly in that

Able to deal with a professional short attack crisis communication

Fight off Perrings. The capital market is therefore with an inexorable force

swept over the Grenke stock. The paper has more within a week

than 40 percent lost in value. How the course develops should also

be dependent on Fraser Perring’s next request to speak. Investors have

learned that a lot depends on his words.

Press contact:

Stock exchanges newspaper

editorial staff

Phone: 069-2732-0

www.boersen-zeitung.de

Further material: http://presseportal.de/pm/30377/4713101

OTS: Börsen-Zeitung