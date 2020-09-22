A strict teacher, commentary on Grenke by Thomas Spengler
Frankfurt (ots) – The shortseller Fraser Perring had barely had his
Analysis house Viceroy Research last Friday announced the resignation of Wolfgang
Grenke demanded from the supervisory board, followed by the news that the
Company founder is suspending his mandate on the committee for the time being. The personality is
but not the only measure with which the family company founded in 1978
in Baden-Baden is trying to regain trust. So now a
independent auditor undertake franchise acquisitions in the
Get to the bottom of the past. The KPMG, which also provides the figures for the Grenke
regularly certified, the task of a special report remains. Also is considering
the leasing and financing company, the expansion of the franchise business
to turn inside out. Suddenly you can imagine yourself in Baden-Baden
to participate in franchises in their early stages rather than how
a group-independent company beforehand. The crisis is a
strict teacher.
Analysts have had more transparency in the company structure for a long time
required. The shortseller Perring has particularly heavy guns
up and the company in about balance sheet botched and money laundering
Connected. It remains to be seen whether some of the allegations are reliable in detail
still show. Not only Wolfgang Grenke has a reputation to lose, also for them
The reputation of the supervisory board is at stake. Also just turned out to be
part as true, if that were for the chairman Ernst-Moritz Lipp,
Ex-board member of Dresdner Bank, an embarrassing matter.
So far, the crowd of investors has been unsettled. In a total
In the weak stock market environment, the share was again in the red on Monday. One must
So wait and see to what extent Grenke will be able to create a new one in the future
To convey the franchise model credibly.
The company, which is listed in the M-Dax, also has to deal with communication
to learn. In between, the impression could arise that Grenke was hardly in that
Able to deal with a professional short attack crisis communication
Fight off Perrings. The capital market is therefore with an inexorable force
swept over the Grenke stock. The paper has more within a week
than 40 percent lost in value. How the course develops should also
be dependent on Fraser Perring’s next request to speak. Investors have
learned that a lot depends on his words.
.
