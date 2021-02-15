A profitable business, a comment by Michael Flämig on Depfa
Bank
Frankfurt (ots) – Bawag is taking over Depfa Bank from FMS Wertmanagement.
This news leaves the general public rather cold. No wonder, because:
An Irish bank with around 90 employees is run by Austrians instead of
Germans settled. What should be interesting about it? Well: the transaction
puts an end to some of the financial turmoil in 2008. The
Details show that crises can end well, at least in some places.
Depfa Bank was once the cipher for hubris and manager failure. Your purchase
broke – according to the general perception – the real estate financier HRE
Neck. The state and taxpayers had to take care of the estate, too
which also owned the Depfa Bank. What to do? It was fiercely argued in
Year 2014. When the owner opted for the settlement by the federal government
the federally owned FMS Wertmanagement decided instead of the Depfa Bank as planned
selling it to third parties at a comparatively low price even threw one
Bank boss with a high level of expertise annoys the towel. Much too
According to the judgment, the acquisition is risky.
Seven years later it can be said: The decision was spot on.
FMS Wertmanagement had put down 323 million euros for the bank. But
she was able to more than double her stake – probably will remain
including Bawag payment in a not clearly communicated amount around that
Triple hang.
Such returns do not fall from the sky. They are the result of hard work.
The Munich-based company managed to create Depfa bonds in elaborate transactions
collect them by offering their owners the carrot and sometimes the stick
declining trading liquidity or loss of ratings. In the result
FMS Wertmanagement was able to skim off the growing Depfa equity,
and the cheaper FMS refinancing also resulted in high special profits.
Sure: the good situation on the financial markets promoted the mission. This
Environment also favored the fact that a buyer was found in Bawag who
the Depfa banking license does not want to use, but only economies of scale in the
Handling lifts. In this respect, too, the state benefits from the
Central Bank Policy.
This is the happiness of the able. With the special prize, FMS
Value management to increase your equity – also good news. Because
winding up their portfolio is likely to lose losses at some point in the future
to produce.
