Frankfurt (ots) – Bawag is taking over Depfa Bank from FMS Wertmanagement.

This news leaves the general public rather cold. No wonder, because:

An Irish bank with around 90 employees is run by Austrians instead of

Germans settled. What should be interesting about it? Well: the transaction

puts an end to some of the financial turmoil in 2008. The

Details show that crises can end well, at least in some places.

Depfa Bank was once the cipher for hubris and manager failure. Your purchase

broke – according to the general perception – the real estate financier HRE

Neck. The state and taxpayers had to take care of the estate, too

which also owned the Depfa Bank. What to do? It was fiercely argued in

Year 2014. When the owner opted for the settlement by the federal government

the federally owned FMS Wertmanagement decided instead of the Depfa Bank as planned

selling it to third parties at a comparatively low price even threw one

Bank boss with a high level of expertise annoys the towel. Much too

According to the judgment, the acquisition is risky.

Seven years later it can be said: The decision was spot on.

FMS Wertmanagement had put down 323 million euros for the bank. But

she was able to more than double her stake – probably will remain

including Bawag payment in a not clearly communicated amount around that

Triple hang.

Such returns do not fall from the sky. They are the result of hard work.

The Munich-based company managed to create Depfa bonds in elaborate transactions

collect them by offering their owners the carrot and sometimes the stick

declining trading liquidity or loss of ratings. In the result

FMS Wertmanagement was able to skim off the growing Depfa equity,

and the cheaper FMS refinancing also resulted in high special profits.

Sure: the good situation on the financial markets promoted the mission. This

Environment also favored the fact that a buyer was found in Bawag who

the Depfa banking license does not want to use, but only economies of scale in the

Handling lifts. In this respect, too, the state benefits from the

Central Bank Policy.

This is the happiness of the able. With the special prize, FMS

Value management to increase your equity – also good news. Because

winding up their portfolio is likely to lose losses at some point in the future

to produce.

