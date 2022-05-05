New York.- After being extradited from Colombia, the Colombian drug lord “Otoniel” will appear before the Brooklyn court judgein the United States, for his accusations of drug trafficking.

Before the appearance of “Othniel”scheduled for this Thursday, May 5, 2022, the attorney general of the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, as well as the head of the DEA, Anne Milgram, will offer a press conference to talk about the Colombian capo.

Antonio Usuga Davidalias “Otoniel”, arrived in New York around 11:30 p.m. (local time) to be tried for drug traffickingafter the green light given by the justice system for his extradition.

According to the Colombian president, Iván Duque, Otoniel is “a murderer of social leaders, an abuser of children and adolescents, a murderer of policemen and one of the most dangerous criminals on the planet“, “only comparable to Pablo Escobar“, the drug lord shot down in 1993.

Otoniel was arrested in October 2021 after an intense persecution of months through the jungles near Panama, in the northwest of the country.

Until then, commanded the Gulf Clanresponsible for 30% (about 300 tons) of cocaine exports from the world’s largest producer of that drug.

The United States, the largest consumer of the drug that Colombia exports, accuses Otoniel and his organization of bringing at least 73 tons of cocaine into its territory between 2003 and 2012.

Otoniel is considered one of the most dangerous criminals in the world by the Colombian government. Photo: AFP

“Return”

Colombian justice also accuses him of homicide, terrorism, child recruitment, kidnapping and sexual offensesamong other crimes he committed when he was guerrilla and paramilitarybefore becoming Colombia’s most wanted narco.

The victims had requested the “suspension” of the extradition, alleging their right to know the truth and to be compensated. But the Colombian justice gave the green light to his transfer on Wednesday, according to what Úsuga’s defense informed AFP.

“This bandit was extradited to serve drug trafficking sentences in the United States. But I want to make it clear that once he completes those sentences, he will return to Colombia to pay for the crimes he committed in our country,” said Duque.

With a contingent of some 1,600 men, the Clan del Golfo has a presence in almost 300 (of the 1,100) municipalities, according to the independent think tank Indepaz.

For the government, the capture and subsequent extradition of Otoniel is the most convincing blow that drug trafficking has received since Escobar’s death.

Born into a peasant family in northwestern Colombia, Úsuga has been accused by the authorities of abusing girls and adolescents in their areas of interference.

Guerrilla, paramilitary, capo

In 2017 he had announced his intention to reach an agreement to submit to justice, but the government responded with a fierce persecution.

The Clan has been decimated by a series of coups by the authorities against Otoniel’s inner circle. After his capture, Duque proclaimed the beginning of the end of what is considered the largest drug gang in the country.

Its members still carry out sporadic attacks against the security forces. The most recent one killed six soldiers in one of his pillboxes.

Otoniel went on to lead the group after the death of his brother Juan de Dios, “Giovanni”, in clashes with the police in 2012. He started in arms as a guerrilla of the Popular Liberation Army, a Marxist guerrilla demobilized in 1991.

After handing over his weapons, he fought in far-right paramilitary groups that spread terror in the 1990s with massacres and atrocities committed in their fight against radical left-wing guerrillas.

The bulk of these self-defense groups demobilized in 2006 after agreeing with the government of Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010). But Otoniel decided to remain illegal.

After half a century of fighting drug trafficking, Colombia remains the world’s leading producer of cocaine.