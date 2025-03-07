Otomicosis is an external type of otitis, it is an acute, subacute or chronic infection caused by yeasts and filamentous fungi and that affects the external auditory duct. Causing agents vary according to the geographical area but many cases are produced by the yeast ‘Candida Albicans’ and the fungus ‘Aspergillus Niger’.

Causes of otomycosis

Bacteria and fungi

The majority causes of this type of infections are the pseudomone bacteria and fungi of the type ‘candida albicans’ and ‘Aspergillus niger’.

They have been indicated as risk factors to develop infection:

– Skin alterations in the external auditory duct.

– PH changes.

– Alterations in the production of the earwax.

– Heat.

– Excessive humidity.

– microtrauma produced by scratch, protections, headphones …

– Bathrooms or dives in water.

– Background of external otitis.

– Seborrheic dermatitis.

– Contact dermatitis.

– Psoriasis.

– Eccema.

Symptoms of otomycosis

Constant itching

The main symptom of Otomicosis is a quite annoying constant itching sometimes with pain. Other signs are: peeling, loss of hearing if the auditory duct is plugged by fungi, waxing and epithelial remains.

– In the case of otomycosis produced by Candida, the external auditory duct presents humid and inflamed epithelium, with whitish points of irregular presence. There is stinging, itching and moderate pain.

– Acute symptomatic otomycosis occurs with inflammation, moderate ears (moderate otalgia) and serous secretion.

– Chronic symptomatic otomycosis has pruriginous dermatitis, light serous toilet, colorless or yellowish, stinging and dried peel.

– Otomicosis associated with bacterial infection is characterized by heavy ears pain, pus in the external auditory duct (otorrhea) and, sometimes, bad smell.

Diagnosis of otomycosis

Combined histological and microbiological study and image tests and image tests

The diagnosis begins with the description of symptoms, the visual exam and the review with the otoscope in addition to a tissue (histological) and microbiological study combined apart from image tests such as a computerized tomography (TC).

Treatment and medication of otomicosis

Ear cleaning

The treatment of otomycosis consists in very frequently cleaning the external auditory duct and then applying drops with antifungals. These products hinder the growth of agents that cause infection. Treatment can also specify oral drugs, but only in the most serious cases.

Prevention of otomycosis

Avoid moisture

To prevent otomycosis, moisture in the ear is essential. There are some very useful tips: to try to prevent this infection:

– Do not wet the ears.

– Avoid antibiotics.

– Follow a diet rich in vitamins and proteins.









This article was published at La Vanguardia on September 1, 2019

