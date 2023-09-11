During the event Otomate Party 2023, Idea Factory announced six new titles and updates regarding the brand’s titles Otomate already announced. Below are the announcements.
New titles
Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmei Iniden (Switch)
Release date: 2024
Misutonia no Kibou: The Lost Delight (Switch)
Release date: 2024
Trouble Magia: Wakeari Shoujo wa Mirai o Kachitoru Tame ni Ikoku no Mahou Gakkou e Ryougaku Shimasu (Switch)
Moeyo! Otome Doushi: Kayuu Koigo (Switch)
Mix Dunk: King of Basketball (Switch)
OVER REQUIEMZ (Switch)
Updates on titles already announced
My9Swallows TOPSTARS LEAGUE
Release date: 2024
DIG-ROCK: Documentary of Youthful Sounds (Switch)
Release date: 2024
Hakuoki 15 Shuunen Kinen: Usuzakuraki Ouka Shouden
Source: Idea Factory Street Gematsu
#Otomate #Party #titles #announced
Leave a Reply