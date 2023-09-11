During the event Otomate Party 2023, Idea Factory announced six new titles and updates regarding the brand’s titles Otomate already announced. Below are the announcements.

New titles

Matsurika no Kei -kEi- Tenmei Iniden (Switch)

Release date: 2024

Misutonia no Kibou: The Lost Delight (Switch)

Release date: 2024

Trouble Magia: Wakeari Shoujo wa Mirai o Kachitoru Tame ni Ikoku no Mahou Gakkou e Ryougaku Shimasu (Switch)

Moeyo! Otome Doushi: Kayuu Koigo (Switch)

Mix Dunk: King of Basketball (Switch)

OVER REQUIEMZ (Switch)

Updates on titles already announced

My9Swallows TOPSTARS LEAGUE

Release date: 2024

DIG-ROCK: Documentary of Youthful Sounds (Switch)

Release date: 2024

Hakuoki 15 Shuunen Kinen: Usuzakuraki Ouka Shouden

Source: Idea Factory Street Gematsu