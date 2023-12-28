Giorgia Meloni dealing with otoliths. The dizziness that struck the Prime Minister ends up in the spotlight. It is a more widespread syndrome than one might think and in the recent past it has affected other 'illustrious' people. “Something super strange happened to me that had never happened to me in my entire life. I basically got this paroxysmal positional vertigo which is a very strange experience”, the singer-songwriter wrote in a story on her Instagram profile, against a Christmas backdrop Elisa thanked the fans for their good wishes and apologized “for not being able to do the concerts in Turin and then for the concerts tomorrow and the day after tomorrow in Florence”, which “we are moving”.

She too has an otolith problem, as did Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who was forced into the dark for two days with dizziness and nausea. Symptoms initially attributed to after-effects of the flu, which postponed the traditional end-of-year conference

“Fortunately it's nothing serious”, explained Elisa. “It's something that also seems to be viral, because we caught it in several people more or less on the same days, so it's a kind of virus that we passed on because the symptoms were identical”, said the artist. In his case the problems “didn't last long. The first 24 hours were like being at an amusement park. Afterwards it got better, but I had dizziness and nausea. Something very strange, I couldn't move. At first we thought it was a labyrinthitis”. Instead “it is not labyrinthitis and it must have been something viral”, but “the doctor – specified the singer – advised me to wait” to return to normal daily activities “so as not to risk relapses”.