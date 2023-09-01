Good Feel announces that the 3D action for Nintendo Switch called Otogi Katsugeki Mameda no Bakeru: Oracle Saitarou no Sainan!! will be available, currently exclusively for Japan, from the next November 30thin physical and digital format, priced at 5,280 yen.

In Otogi Katsugeki Mameda no Bakeru: Oracle Saitarou no Sainan!! we will follow the adventures of a boy-tanuki called Bakeru who will disguise himself as a human and use a taiko to defeat an army of themed enemies matsuri Japanese in an imaginative version of Japan of the past. Let’s see below the first official trailer, hoping to be able to play it soon also in the West.

Otogi Katsugeki Mameda no Bakeru: Oracle Saitarou no Sainan!! – Trailers

Source: Good Feel Street Gematsu