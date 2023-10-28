Good-Feel delights us today with a brand new trailer of the 3D action game Otogi Katsugeki Mameda no Bakeru: Oracle Saitarou no Sainan!!in which we are introduced to various characteristic elements of the gameplay.

Within the game we will take on the role of Bakerua tanuki disguised as a human using the power of his own taiko to defeat a dangerous army in a fantasy version of Japan.

Otogi Katsugeki Mameda no Bakeru: Oracle Saitarou no Sainan!! is coming out in Japan next year November 30th on Nintendo Switch.

Source: Good-Feel Street Gematsu