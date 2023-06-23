Good Feel announced a new title for Nintendo Switchit’s about Otogi Katsugeki Mameda no Bakeru: Oracle Saitarou no Sainan!!. The game will be available in Japan during the winter both digitally and in physical edition at the introductory price of 5,280 yen (about €34).

As we can see from the announcement trailer, which you will find at the end of the article, the title is very reminiscent of the series Ganbare Goemon. This is due to the fact that the president of the company is none other than Ebisu Etsunobufather of the series, who was inspired by his classic title for this new franchise.

At the moment we do not know if the game will also be released in the West. Waiting to find out more, let’s enjoy the announcement trailer for Otogi Katsugeki Mameda no Bakeru: Oracle Saitarou no Sainan!!. Good vision.

Source: Good Feel

Thanks to John Kaminari for reporting the announcement.