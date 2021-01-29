Another seven municipalities passed the 500 mark. Some will only have to close access points tomorrow starting at midnight, others will have to close bars, too.

All but one is inland and that is Otívar, which with its population of just 1,034, the nine villagers infected means that it has an 890.2% infection figure.

The following will have to close their municipal borders as of tomorrow, Saturday:



Dollar, Fonelas, Güéjar Sierra, Otívar, Pinos Genil and Nevada

The following four municipalities will have to close all non-essential businesses as well as their town limits from Saturday 00.01h.

Loja, Zagra, Purullena and Nevada.

Lastly, the Andalucía-wide restrictios that prevents movement between provinces has been extended until the 15th of February.

(News: Granada, Andalucia)