Acapulco (Mexico) – At least 27 dead, four missing, hotels and businesses partially destroyed and communities without electricity and communication is the toll left by the passage of Hurricane Otis through the Mexican port of Acapulco, where a crowd has begun to loot supermarkets in search of water and food.

This is the first report of victims, given that the affected area had been practically cut off since the early hours of Wednesday, when the meteor hit the Mexican Pacific as a hurricane 5, the highest category on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

“The report was received from the state and municipal governments of 27 deceased people and four missing people,” said Secretary of Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, during the presidential press conference.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador added that the deceased are “basically in Acapulco” and that three of the missing are soldiers.

“Those who lost their lives were due to the effect of the hurricane,” he said, detailing that the winds collapsed trees and poles and damaged homes, in addition to the fact that almost half of the port was still without electricity.

Ludwing Reynoso, Secretary of the Government of the state of Guerrero (southern), explained that most of the deceased were swept away by some of the riverbeds that cross this city of nearly 780,000 inhabitants.

The streets of the port, which essentially lives off tourism, were crowded since noon this Thursday with people looking at the damage in amazement.

A crowd rushed into supermarkets, broke down their doors and began to take everything they had on hand without store staff and authorities stopping them, AFP confirmed.

“We are going to survive as we can,” justified Emilio García, a 65-year-old pensioner, in response to the looting of stores.

“The desperation that occurs at first is understandable, but it cannot be systematic,” said Reynoso, detailing that they are preparing a security operation to prevent these acts.

Map of the Mexican port of Acapulco © Gustavo Izús, Gabriela Vaz / AFP

Although telephone communications were beginning to resume, they are unstable and large sectors are still cut off. The Highway del Sol, the fastest route from Mexico City, was reopened to traffic.

In Acapulco there are also impoverished communities that live on hills, in houses made of fragile materials. Reynoso reported that mainly material damage has been recorded there.

Communication networks

One of the main avenues of the port woke up covered in mud while dozens of people, many with suitcases in hand, walked in the absence of public transportation and taxis.

For José Luis Flores, 72 years old and a resident of San Diego, the United States, the vacation became a “tragedy.”

“We are disoriented, we have no communication with our children. We have no signal, we are looking for signal, energy. We have not eaten anything,” he told AFP.

Some of the residents stop with press teams to ask them to let them make a call to relatives or to send them a message that they are safe.

“Blanca Smith is fine,” reads a graffiti on a wall of a hotel that suffered severe damage.

Groups have been created in cell phone messaging applications for those seeking to hear from their loved ones to participate, although many were already saturated, AFP found.

Local television stations allow people to stand in front of the camera to send messages or broadcast the content of “chat” groups in which users upload images and data of their relatives whom they are looking for.

Satellite images of the destruction in the city of Acapulco, hit by Category 5 Hurricane Otis © Guillermo Rivas Pacheco, Jean-Michel Cornu, Aníbal Maíz Cáceres / AFP

During the morning, members of the Army cleared the mud and debris from the coastal avenues, while the streets entering and leaving the port registered intense traffic at midday with blocked areas.

Punta Diamante, the most luxurious and modern area of ​​the port and where hotels and apartment buildings are built, is one of the most affected, with walls of several floors demolished.

The tourist occupancy of Acapulco, with some 20,000 hotel rooms, was at 50%, according to authorities.

The state government reported that 80% of the hotels suffered damage and that they have arranged about 40 buses to provide free transfers.

The airport remains closed, but efforts are being made to enable the runway to establish an air bridge and bring help. Airlines have offered to transport tourists from Zihuatanejo, located 225 kilometers away.

unprecedented phenomenon

“It has no precedent in the country in recent times (…). What Acapulco suffered was very disastrous (…) the people protected themselves, so fortunately there were no more misfortunes,” he said.

In about six hours, and against all meteorological forecasts, the phenomenon went from a tropical storm to a catastrophic category 5 hurricane, forcing the authorities to accelerate prevention measures in Guerrero, which in 1997 was hit by Paulina with a result of more than 200 dead.

Due to its extensive coastlines on the Pacific and Atlantic, Mexico is one of the most vulnerable countries to the impact of hurricanes.

Two other hurricanes have hit the Mexican Pacific during October: Norma, which left three dead in Sinaloa (northwest) and Lidia, with two deaths in Jalisco and Nayarit (west).