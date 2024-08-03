Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/08/2024 – 16:52

The 16th edition of the Angra International Theater Festival (Fita), which will take place from September 13 to 29, in the municipality of Angra dos Reis, on the Costa Verde of the state of Rio de Janeiro, will honor actor Othon Bastos.

As I told Brazil Agency According to the Festival’s curator, João Carlos Rabello, choosing this year’s honoree “was easy. It was very obvious.” At 91 years of age, which he celebrated in May of this year, the actor, born in the Bahian town of Tucano, will take the stage to present the monologue Não me Entrego, Não, written and directed by Flávio Marinho, which tells the main events of the actor’s extensive career in cinema, theater and television. “And with great success!”, added the curator, who has been a regular spectator of all of Othon Bastos’ works. Othon Bastos will perform at the event on September 19.

Related news:

Tickets for Fita 2024, priced from R$5 to R$50, are sold on the platform Sympla.comwhere the public will be able to access the program. The shows, aimed at adults and children, will be held at the Dr Câmara Torres Municipal Theater, in Angra dos Reis, and in a tent set up at Cais de Santa Luzia, with capacity for a thousand people.

The opening of the party will be done by a new version of the classic by Nelson Rodrigues Bonitinha, mas Ordinária, which will be edited by Bruce Gomlevsky and will star Lorena Comparato.

Audience

This year, 32 theater companies will perform during the event, in three daily sessions each. For children, there will be ten shows, staged during the day. The plays for adults will be presented at night. One of them will make its debut during the event. It is A Dona da História, with Juliana Martins and Maité Padilha. There will also be shows from São Paulo that have never been performed in Rio de Janeiro, such as Donatello.

Many plays signed up to participate in the International Theater Festival and others were invited by the curators. “Eighty percent of the shows signed up. Even the big companies are already used to the process. One or two shows that we really want to bring are invited,” he said.

According to Rabello, theater companies want to participate in Fita because they know that 80% of the tickets go to public schools free of charge. “The schools organize themselves and bring their students by bus or boat from Ilha Grande. Some who have never left the island come to the mainland to see theater for the first time. It’s a fantastic thing for them. It’s exciting. We are very touched by the presence of these children,” the curator highlighted. This means audience development, he added.

Among the other productions that are part of this year’s program is Jandira, a monologue by Isabel Teixeira that celebrates Jandira Martini, an actress who was already on the Fita stage in 2013. Names such as Heloisa Perissé, Maria Clara Gueiros, Paulo Betti, Natália Lage, Alessandra Maestrini and Companhia Armazém will also perform at the event.

The festival is part of the official calendar of events in the city of Angra dos Reis. Sponsorship is provided by Eletronuclear, ENEL Distribuição Rio and the state government of Rio de Janeiro, through the State Secretariat for Culture and Creative Economy/State Law for Cultural Incentives.