Paris (Union)

Mohamed Othman achieved fifth place in the 100-meter wheelchair race final, T34 category, on the Stade de France track, as part of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Othman finished the race in 15.40 seconds, and the Thai Chaiwat Ratana won first place, achieving a new Paralympic record (14.76 seconds), followed by the Tunisian Walid Ktila (15.14 seconds), and the Canadian Austin Smink (15.19 seconds).

The shooting competitions for the 50-meter rifle “three positions” competition will start on Tuesday, and our team will be represented by Abdullah Sultan Al Aryani and Obaid Al Dahmani. The mission is counting on this competition to achieve the first achievement in Paris.

The 50m rifle “three positions” competition is one of the most important shooting competitions in which our team has achieved success in the Paralympic Games.

Of the 22 medals won by the UAE in the Paralympic Games, shooting, specifically the 50m rifle “three positions” competition, secured 5 medals (two gold and three silver), all for champion Abdullah Sultan Al Aryani, who won the gold in “London 2012”, followed by 3 silver medals in “Rio de Janeiro 2016”, and a gold in “Tokyo 2020”.

Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the General Authority of Sports, Mohammed Fadel Al Hamli, Chairman of the National Paralympic Committee and Head of the Mission, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Deputy Chairman of the National Paralympic Committee, and Dr. Abdul Razzaq Bani Rashid, President of the West Asia Paralympic Federation, were keen to follow the competitions at the “Stade de France”, and greeted Mohammed Othman after the race for the effort he made, and encouraged him to benefit from the results of participating in the race and interacting with experienced world stars, and looking forward to presenting the best in the future, especially since it is his first participation in the Paralympic Games, and he succeeded in reaching fifth place in the world.

For his part, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Vice President of the National Paralympic Committee, stressed that “Paris 2024” is the strongest and most difficult in the history of the Paralympic Games.

He added: The current version is an indication to us of the need to rely on the promising young generation, in order to prepare now for the Paralympic Games “Los Angeles 2028.”

He said: “We promise to prepare a strategic plan from now for Los Angeles 2028, especially since the culture of countries around the world has changed towards the necessity of participating in the Paralympic Games and preparing well for them.”