Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock defends the expenses for her make-up artist. © Annette Riedl/dpa

Foreign Minister Baerbock has faced a lot of criticism because of the high expenses she has to pay for a make-up artist. Now she explains why the job is important.

Hanover – Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has defended her ministry’s expenditure on a make-up artist against criticism. When you appear on television, you have to wear make-up because of the strong spotlight, said the Green politician at the “Politics on the ground” event on Editorial Network Germany (RND)dem ndr and the Hanover General Newspaper. Baerbock: “Otherwise you look like a gravedigger because you’re totally grey.”

Baerbock justifies expenses for make-up artist

With her many trips, she doesn’t have the time to look for a make-up artist on site every time – this is especially true abroad. “That’s why it’s common practice – not just for me, by the way, but it’s always a topic of discussion with women.” Since she travels a lot and is also out at night, this work is paid accordingly, explained Baerbock. This means that the Foreign Office is complying with the legal regulations.

According to previous information from the ministry, the cost of having a make-up artist accompany Baerbock to photo and television appointments at home and abroad in 2022 amounted to 136,500 euros. (dpa)