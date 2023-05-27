Otherwise we get angry: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Saturday 27 May 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4, Otherwise we get angry, a 1974 film directed by Marcello Fondato and starring the duo Bud Spencer and Terence Hill. The common thread is a dune buggy built by Puma, which becomes the “bone of contention” of the story. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Ben and the Kid, friends but rivals, are respectively a mechanic and a truck driver who share a passion for car racing, who jointly win a frenetic rallycross race, during which they repeatedly tried to ram each other. The prize consists of a red dune buggy with a brand new yellow hood: the two, unable to share it, decide to compete for it. Kid proposes a competition to see who drinks the most beer and eats the most sausages, so the two go to a local amusement park located next to Ben’s workshop to compete for the trophy.

The challenge is interrupted by a gang of hitmen in the service of the Chief, a building speculator intent on demolishing the amusement park to build skyscrapers; they destroy the club and Ben and Kid, despite initially not batting an eye, are forced to interrupt the challenge. At the exit, they run into one of the criminals, who rams their dune buggy setting it on fire.

The same evening the two go to a restaurant owned by the Chief, to whom they ask for a new dune buggy, threatening to get angry if they are not satisfied; the Chief would initially intend to satisfy their desire, but later decides to listen to his adviser, the Doctor (a Freudian psychologist of German origin who advises him to be evil to achieve his goals), and orders his right arm , Attila, to knock out the two.

Then begins a series of challenges between Ben and Kid on one side and Attila on the other: first inside the amusement park, where the two follow Attila and humiliate him repeatedly, first on the bumper cars, then at a drinks vending machine and finally to an attraction to test physical strength, and subsequently inside a gym, where Attila has gathered a gang with the clear purpose of confronting Ben and Kid, who resolve the matter by beating everyone, including Attila himself, reminding him of their request…

Otherwise we get angry: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Otherwise We’re Angry, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Terence HillKid

Bud Spencer: Well

John Sharp: The Chief

Donald Pleasence: The Doctor

Patty ShepardLiza

Manuel de Blas: Paganini

Deogratias Huerta: Attila

Luis Barbero: Jeremiah

Roberto Alessandri: a gymnast

Giancarlo Bastianoni: Beater in the gym

Ada Pometti: a beautiful girl

Emilio Laguna: the director of the choir

Osiride Pevarello: a boxer from the gym

