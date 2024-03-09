Otherwise we get angry: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

Tonight, Saturday 9 March 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, Otherwise we get angry, a 1974 film directed by Marcello Fondato and starring the duo Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, will be broadcast. The common thread is a dune buggy built by Puma, which becomes the “bone of contention” in the story. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Ben and Kid, friends but rivals, are respectively a mechanic and a truck driver who share a passion for car racing, who win together, on equal merit, a frenetic rallycross race, during which they repeatedly tried to ram each other. The prize consists of a red dune buggy with a brand new yellow hood: the two, unable to share it, decide to compete for it. Kid proposes a competition to see who can drink the most beer and eat the most sausages, so the two go to a place in the amusement park located next to Ben's workshop to compete for the trophy.

The challenge is interrupted by a gang of hitmen in the service of the Chief, a property speculator intent on demolishing the amusement park to build skyscrapers; they destroy the place and Ben and Kid, despite initially not batting an eyelid, are forced to interrupt the challenge. On the way out they come across one of the criminals, who rams their dune buggy, setting it on fire.

That same evening the two go to a restaurant owned by the Chief, to whom they ask for a new dune buggy, threatening to get angry if they are not satisfied; the Chief would initially intend to satisfy their wish, but later decides to listen to his advisor, the Doctor (a Freudian psychologist of German origin who advises him to be bad to achieve his goals), and orders his right-hand man , Attila, to put the two out of action.

A series of challenges then begins between Ben and Kid on one side and Attila on the other: first inside the amusement park, where the two follow Attila and humiliate him repeatedly, first on bumper cars, then at a drinks vending machine and finally to an attraction to test physical strength, and subsequently inside a gym, where Attila has gathered a gang with the clear aim of confronting Ben and Kid, who resolve the issue by beating up everyone, including Attila himself, reminding him of their request…

Otherwise we get angry: the cast

We have seen the plot of Otherwise We Get Angry, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Terence Hill: Kid

Bud Spencer: Ben

John Sharp: The Boss

Donald Pleasence: The Doctor

Patty Shepard: Liza

Manuel de Blas: Paganini

Deogratias Huerta: Attila

Luis Barbero: Jeremiah

Roberto Alessandri: a gymnast

Giancarlo Bastianoni: Puncher in the gym

Ada Pometti: a beautiful girl

Emilio Laguna: the director of the choir

Osiride Pevarello: a gym boxer

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Otherwise We Get Angry on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 9 March 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.