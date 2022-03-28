Otherwise we get angry2022 reboot ofhomonymous film released in 1974is turning out to be a flop from all points of view. The nostalgia operation carried out by the directors YouNuts! at the moment it is not convincing neither the public nor the critics.

According to current statistics, Otherwise we get angry it did not pique the curiosity of the public and did not convince the critics. The film only brought in about five thousand spectators, cashing in on € 28,000 last weekend which are added to the € 16,000 earned since March 23day of the absolute debut in cinemas.

Of course, the restrictions due to the pandemic in progress hindered the rise of the film and undermined total earnings. In addition, the theatrical release occurred during the period of the Oscars and with The Batman which attracted a large portion of the audience, made the film worse.

The comparison with Else we get angry original at the moment is merciless. The 1974 film starring Bud Spencer and Terence Hill it has become an absolute cult over the years, but not only. The film turned out to be a great success brought eleven million people to the cinema and by registering the incredible figure of 6 billion old lire at the box officewhich is the equivalent of 38 million euros today.

However, the duo called YouNuts !, that is Antonio Usbergo and Niccolò Celaia, did not want to create a modern remake of the original. The intent was to propose a reboot that had the task of pay homage to the cult directed in 1974 by Marcello Fondato.

Unfortunately, the operation does not seem fully successful and the duo of actors Edoardo Pesce and Alessandro Rojawhich they interpret respectively Caress and Smiledid not turn out to be at the level of historical couple Bud Spencer and Terence Hill.

Otherwise we get angry it was, without a shadow of a doubt, a real flop at the box office in the first week. Nonetheless, it is still too early to define it as a real disappointment. Therefore, we refer you to the trailer for the film, released a few weeks ago.