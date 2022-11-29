Home page politics

According to a former US general, more combat aircraft are needed in the Ukraine war. Otherwise, Russia could regain air sovereignty.

Update from November 29, 2:50 p.m.: A Ukrainian delegation is currently visiting Israel and meeting with senior Israeli military officials. This was reported by Israeli journalist Moriah Asraf Wolberg from Channel 13 on Twitter. The meeting is about the construction of missile warning systems for the Ukrainian military in the Ukraine war. However, Israel asked Ukraine to keep the meeting secret. The reason is Israel’s “political sensitivity towards Moscow”. A Ukrainian deputy chief of staff is also part of the Ukrainian delegation, Wolberg stressed. Israel informed Ukraine at the meeting that there was no change in its position on arms deliveries. Officials in both countries have confirmed the details, Wolberg said.

Ukraine News: Ex-Nato general speaks of fighter jets for Ukraine – “otherwise in favor of Putin”

Update from November 29, 2:40 p.m.: In the first weeks of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Kyiv repeatedly demanded warplanes from NATO. However, the alliance and above all the USA refused to provide this assistance in the Ukraine war. Due to the current situation in the Russia-Ukraine war, NATO countries are apparently again considering the possible deployment of fighter jets to Ukraine, as former US admiral and NATO general James Stavridis said in an opinion piece for the US news agency Bloomberg. These are Soviet-made Mig-29 fighters and even American F-16 jets. “Without such measures, the air war will continue in favor of Putin,” Stavridis wrote in his contribution to the current situation in the Ukraine war.

New fighter jets for Ukraine as support against Russia? © GIANLUCA VANNICELLI /IMAGO/ ipa agency

Ukraine-News: NATO foreign ministers discuss winter aid for Ukraine

Update from November 29, 8:08 a.m: The NATO foreign ministers are discussing winter aid for Ukraine at a two-day meeting in Bucharest. In the current situation in the Ukraine war, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects commitments from the member countries for things like warm clothing, medicines and drone jamming systems. A working lunch with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is planned for the evening (November 29).

Ukraine news: Selenskyj makes demands – Russia must pay reparations for the Ukraine war

Update from November 28, 10:55 p.m.: According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine is endeavoring to hold Russia internationally responsible for the war of aggression and the resulting consequences. In his talks with foreign politicians and in various contacts between the Ukrainian authorities and Western institutions, Zelenskyy said in his daily video address on the current situation in the Ukraine war.

“The main theme of all these events is Russia’s responsibility for war and terror.” After briefly listing the latest Russian attacks and recent damage, including the loss of water supplies in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolayiv, Zelenskyy accused the invaders of destructiveness. “Well, what can one say about her? This is the real essence of these random comrades who took over Russia,” said Zelenskyy. “After 20 years of rule, a large part of their state is as ruined as if there had been a war.”

“They are capable of nothing but destruction,” the Ukrainian head of state accused the Russians. “And what they are doing against Ukraine now is their attempt to take revenge. To take revenge for the fact that the Ukrainians have repeatedly defended themselves against them.” His country will defend itself against Russia with all means. “Ukraine will never take orders from these comrades in Moscow,” he said. Ukraine will do everything to restore every object, every house, every business destroyed by the invaders.

Ukraine-News: Selenskyj speaks of an “important signal” after visiting partner countries

Update from November 28, 6:55 p.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the group trip to Kyiv by seven foreign ministers from the Baltic and Nordic countries as a sign of solidarity for the Ukraine war. “Your visit is an important signal of support and solidarity from friendly partner countries of Ukraine, especially in times of the most serious challenges,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Monday. The chief diplomats from Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania came together to the Ukrainian capital.

“We, the foreign ministers of Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden, are in Kyiv today in full solidarity with Ukraine. Despite Russia’s hail of bombs and barbaric brutality, Ukraine will win,” several foreign ministers said on Twitter. To do this, they took a group picture on the platform in front of a train. According to Estonia’s Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, the visit is intended to send a sign of solidarity. “We will continue to support Ukraine militarily, economically and politically,” he said.

Ukraine-News: Buschmann calls for a resolute stance against sanctions violations

Update from November 28, 3:55 p.mJustice Minister Marco Buschmann tweeted on the current situation surrounding the Ukraine war that violations of sanctions against Russia must be reacted to in a decisive and uniform manner throughout Europe. “My colleague Eric Dupond-Moretti and I demand that the European Public Prosecutor’s Office should take over,” added the FDP politician.

Before the meeting of the G7 justice ministers, the department heads of France and Germany demanded that the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) take over the criminal prosecution. It is “of central importance that these measures can develop their full effect,” said a guest article by the two ministers in the online magazine Legal Tribune Online.

On Monday (November 28) in Brussels, the member states agreed to act more uniformly against violations of sanctions against Russia.

Ukraine-News: Ambassador asks for generators and weapon systems

First report from November 28th: Kyiv — Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure continue. In the past few weeks, the capital Kyiv has again been the target of extensive rocket attacks by the Russian armed forces. Russia repeatedly hit the Ukrainian energy supply and caused widespread blackouts in the country. More than 100,000 people in Kyiv were still without electricity and water at the weekend. The city administration has therefore also set up special “heating points” where citizens can warm up.

Ukraine war: Melnyk successor Makejev asks the federal government for further help

Ukraine needs increased support at this stage of the war. The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksij Makejev, has therefore asked the federal government for further help. After the focus of German support since the beginning of the war had been primarily on modern weapon systems, other tools are now also needed. Because of the targeted Russian attacks on the power supply, his country needs generators and transformers, Makeyev said on Monday in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksij Makejev, has asked the federal government for further help. © Christian Spicker/imago-images

Nevertheless, Makeyev still considers it necessary to deliver further weapon systems from Germany to Kyiv. It’s about fighting the cause of the destruction. “That’s why we need air defense systems and weapons,” said the ambassador. Makeyev explained that Ukraine still needs heavy combat equipment such as tanks. So far, Germany had refused the delivery of modern western-style battle tanks. “We are now in a trusting dialogue with the federal government,” said Makejev. “We need guns to win this war.”

Ukrainian Ambassador Makeyev — ‘need weapons to win this war’

Winning the war means getting all of Ukraine’s territory back under Ukrainian control – including Crimea, which was annexed in 2014, he clarified. The 47-year-old has been the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany since October 24, 2022. Makeyev took over the post from his predecessor Andrei Melnyk, who moved to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry after more than seven years. Melnyk was appointed Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister on November 18. (fd with dpa)