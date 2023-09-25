There’s a general rule about consumer electronics: the older a device gets, the more competitors appear and prices fall.

But the iPhone has defied gravity.

Apple recently introduced the 17th version of its flagship product. Surprisingly, at a time when most devices have lost some appeal, Apple has increased its share of smartphone sales against its less expensive rivals.

Over the past five years, the iPhone has increased its share of total smartphones sold worldwide, while expanding its share of sales in four of the largest regions: China, Japan, Europe and India.

In the United States, the iPhone’s largest market, the device now represents more than 50 percent of smartphones sold, up from 41 percent in 2018, Counterpoint Research reports. The breakthrough has helped it claim about a fifth of global smartphone sales, compared with a low of 13 percent in 2019.

Apple has expanded its smartphone empire as the broader industry has faltered. Over the past two years, Android phone sales have plummeted, but the iPhone has seen only modest declines because it has been gaining new customers — despite being the most expensive device in the industry.

Apple has overcome price sensitivity by creating a business reminiscent of selling cars. Like a car, iPhones last for years and can be resold to offset the purchase of a new one. Wireless service providers, such as car dealers, offer discounts and monthly payment plans that make the latest model more affordable. And customers, like brand-loyal car buyers, are more likely to buy another iPhone than switch to Google’s Android operating system.

Apple has also been lucky. Two of its biggest rivals, Samsung and Huawei, have stumbled. Samsung did it in 2016 when the batteries in its flagship smartphone were spontaneously combusting. Huawei, which was popular in China, struggled in 2020 after the Trump Administration prevented it from purchasing American technology.

The iPhone has avoided wobbles with a reliable model: Apple annually updates the iPhone design and software, assembling 200 million flawless iPhones a year with military precision.

In the United States, the popularity of the iPhone is expected to increase in the coming years. Nearly 90 percent of teenagers own one, reports Piper Sandler, an investment bank.

Many young people choose an iPhone over Android because Apple’s messaging service, iMessage, changes the color of text messages from its default blue to green if a non-iPhone user is in a messaging group. The stigma associated with greenmailing is so pronounced that when it came time for Dave Storrs’ 14-year-old son to get his first phone, the teen said he wanted an iPhone or none at all.

“It’s a status issue,” said Storrs, a U.S. Army retiree who lives in El Paso, Texas.

The gap between the two major operating systems is tilted in Apple’s favor. About 94 percent of iPhone customers are likely to buy another iPhone, while 91 percent of Android customers are likely to buy another Android, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.

The migration from Android to Apple has accelerated as discounts, financing plans and credit offers make higher iPhone prices less of a barrier.

Apple now claims 5 percent of sales in India, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone country, up from 1 percent in 2019. Counterpoint Research predicts Apple could double its share to 10 percent by next year.

The new iPhones that Apple has introduced feature faster processors, more sophisticated cameras, and titanium casings instead of stainless steel. The price of the iPhone Pro Max has increased 9 percent, to $1,200.

But analysts predict that iPhone loyalists will shrug off the higher prices. The increase would be small for people with monthly plans or for those who account for old iPhones.

By: TRIPP MICKLE