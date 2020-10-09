Why not more creativity? The Nobel Peace Prize for the United Nation’s nutrition program is not a wrong decision. But she is neither brave nor imaginative nor surprising.

With the prestigious award, the committee could have used the chance to put a needy cause that urgently needs support at the center of general attention. For example the democracy movement in Belarus. Or the peace-ready groups in conflicts such as the freshly flared up fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh or the excruciatingly long war in Yemen.

Certainly, with such honors, the jury would have entered the midst of current power struggles without knowing whether the honorees would be successful in their efforts to resolve conflicts peacefully in the foreseeable future. Maybe one of these would have

Decisions extended the list of examples in which the hope associated with the Nobel Peace Prize has not been fulfilled even years later and has justified the purpose of the honor.

But an award, for example, for the peaceful demonstrators in Minsk – and there especially for the women who replaced the arrested and abused men – would have given them courage. And would have strengthened their position in power politics vis-à-vis the election fraudsters in Belarus and Russia, which they support.

There would have been other contenders too

So now the United Nation’s nutrition program. Yes, the WFP also deserves the award. Hunger is an unnecessary suffering in a world that produces more than enough food overall and in which people in many places live in abundance. Hunger, and this is even more reprehensible, is also repeatedly used as a weapon by warring parties, alongside humiliation, rape and enslavement, especially of women and children.

The World Food Program has provided hundreds of millions of people with food over the years, especially in war zones. It has thereby mitigated the conflicts and their consequences and contributed to peace.

It is a worthy winner. Only in 2020 there might have been other candidates who would have been worthy as well, but would have needed the honor more urgently – so that the chances of their advocacy for peace end successfully grow.