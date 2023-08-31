Gabriel Boric at the signing of the decree for the National Search Plan for the Disappeared Detainees in the Dictatorship. CRISTOBAL VENEGAS

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, has generated a strong controversy for his words in reference to the suicide of Hernán Chacón Soto, 86, a retired brigadier of the Chilean Army, sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of singer-songwriter Víctor Jara , who took his own life on Tuesday before being arrested by the police to serve his sentence. At the wake of the former president of the Communist Party, Guillermo Teillier, the president assured: “[Teillier] he died a dignified man, proud of the life he had lived. There is others who die cowardly not to face justice. There are human differences there,” said the former uniformed officer, although without naming him.

The words of the Chilean president increase the tension that is being experienced these days in Chile, a country where there is no consensus in condemning Pinochet’s coup d’état and where political tension increases with the days, less than two weeks after it is commemorated the 50th anniversary of the coup, on September 11. A week ago, the Chilean right managed to get the Chamber of Deputies to re-read the declaration of August 1973, when the corporation accused the government of Salvador Allende of being unconstitutional, which, according to some sectors, represented a strong push towards the democratic breakdown led by by the Armed Forces.

Last week, the deputy Gloria Naveillán, from the Social Christian bench, assured that the complaints of systematic sexual violence during the dictatorship were part of the “urban legend”, in another example of the state of things.

One of the first to react to Boric’s words was the leader of the far-right Republican Party, José Antonio Kast, a political force that has not broken with the legacy of the dictatorship and that concentrates support from the military world linked to the regime. “Coward”, he published simply through the social network X. This Wednesday, he elaborated in an interview recorded from the Republican Party studios: “Someone who abuses power, someone who uses a platform to insult someone, is a coward . And he had the same cowardice when he laughed at Jaime Guzmán [el senador de la UDI asesinado en democracia]wearing a t-shirt [camiseta] with his face murdered, laughing at that murder,” Kast said. “He had the same cowardice when he met in private and without telling anyone with the murderer of Jaime Guzmán,” he said, referring to the trip that deputy Boric made to France in 2018 to meet with Ricardo Palma Salamanca, convicted in Chile for the murder. of the parliamentarian in 1991.

Gabriel Boric at the wake for the president of the Communist Party (PC) of Chile, Guillermo Teillier. LUCAS AGUAYO LUCAS AGUAYO (EFE)

For the general secretary of the traditional right-wing party RN, Diego Schalper, “this comment is a shame. Ask for forgiveness, because not only does it not help the unit with which they brag so much, but it also denotes a total lack of awareness of the position you hold. Meanwhile, the leader of the UDI, Javier Macaya, questioned that “using the death of a person to apologize for the division and offend families who have suffered the death of a loved one due to suicide is not the way to work for the unity of the country. Are you looking to give signals to your own? What about the investiture of the position?” Said the president of this historic right-wing party.

Boric’s words have not only been criticized from the extreme right and the traditional right. The analyst Cristián Valdivieso, director of Criteria, wrote: “The claim of moral superiority now expressed in the critical qualification of suicide.” And he added: “Suicide is not qualifying. Many people kill themselves overwhelmed by debts. Are they cowards who run away? Many commit suicide out of anguish and depression. Are they cowards because they don’t face life? More respect with the suicidal act is the least expected of a leader. At least I”.

The one who defended President Boric was his Minister of Justice, Luis Cordero, who since he took office last January has been the main defender of the Government and of the president himself, especially at times and complex plots, such as the Agreements case. “I think that the president probably revealed in that the impotence of many relatives of the victims, who after many years obtain a sentence and circumstances like these occur, and I understand those statements in that context. What we have been experiencing in recent years is the closure of a series of investigations that have taken a long time,” said the minister.

Chacón Soto, an 86-year-old ex-military man, lived in the municipality of Las Condes, in the eastern part of the Chilean capital. The Supreme Court on Monday ratified the 2021 ruling of the Court of Appeals, against him and against five other uniformed officers: 15 years in prison for qualified homicide and 10 years for qualified kidnapping as perpetrator for the crime of Jara and Littré Quiroga, in charge of Prisons in the Government of Salvador Allende, committed on September 16, 1973, five days after the coup. A seventh ex-military man was convicted as an accomplice.

The police arrived at Chacón’s home to notify him when he would have requested authorization to go to his bedroom to look for some medicine. In that instant he would have shot himself.

Born in Santiago, Chacón was a retired Army Brigadier. According to the account of his defense during the long trial, in his rank as a major in the Army he only fulfilled the function of guarding the external perimeter of the Chile Stadium, which for the court is not consistent with his high rank, nor with the various evidence gathered.

According to the ruling of the Court of Appeals of 2021 and ratified this Monday by the Supreme Court, he had tactical and intelligence knowledge, “conditions that allowed him to intervene directly in the development of the interrogations” that they carried out in the dressing rooms of the Chile stadium, where Jara and Littre were imprisoned, “as well as in the previous process of classifying the detainees”, deciding who was separated to be taken for interrogation and, finally, “the ultimate destination of these, being of all evidence that inside the Chile Stadium there was an order imposed by the rigid structure of the existing command”.

The ruling adds the investigation that “several testimonies corroborated that he participated in the selection tasks, reporting them to his superiors, for which reason his statements were not credible or credible as he only maintained that he had guarded the external perimeter of the enclosure, functions that They do not agree with their high degree, nor with the various elements of conviction gathered”. And it also points out that “at the time he was carrying a 9-millimeter STYER pistol, a weapon fully consistent with the technical description of the injuries that, according to the forensic records, caused the death of Jara Martínez and Littré Quiroga.”

The seven ex-soldiers convicted of the murder of Jara and Quiroga reached high ranks in the Army, brigadiers and colonels. They are between 73 and 86 years old and all were free, so they would have to serve the sentence in effective prison, in the Punta Peuco center, where those sentenced for human rights violations during the dictatorship are found.

On Tuesday, in the midst of words of tribute to Teillier, Boric reiterated his call for a transversal condemnation of the coup d’état, the same one that he carried out from Spain in mid-July: “I will not give up my efforts so that the system as a whole We commit ourselves to never cancel and break democracy in Chile again, and I say this, not in the spirit of interpellation, but in the spirit of how we build the future”. This appeal on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the coup, however, has not found fertile ground in Chile.