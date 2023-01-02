Another year left behind, another year that, God willing we will live year that depends on each one is better than the previous one.

It doesn’t matter how good or bad what we leave behind is, what matters is that we are willing to make what comes better.

But it is unquestionable that it will not be enough to wish for it, it will not be enough to do everything possible to achieve improvement, it is vital to do even the impossible, It is important to never give up, although this does not imply timely recognition of the unfeasibility of a project undertaken.

It’s important, as you say. Strong soul in one of his poems:

“Don’t feel defeated, or even defeated.

Don’t feel like a slave, not even a slave,

trembling with fear feel brave,

And it lashes out fiercely already badly wounded”

And as the great said maquio clouthier “only those who stop fighting are defeated”

Or as Albert Einstein said “True failure is when you stop trying”

let’s make this 2023 May it be the year of Mexico, the year of our family, the year of the new generations, our year.

May 2023 be the year of effort, of joint work, of common goals. May 2023 be the year of tolerance, inclusion, us and progress.

If each and every one of us agrees, it is impossible to accept that we continue bent on discord, the fight between brothers, social wear and tear and polarization.

let’s make this 2023, In the year of Mexico, let’s start by stopping seeing those who think differently as an adversary.

May this new year be the year in which Let’s think of our minors when making any decision.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact.

Thank you