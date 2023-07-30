Home page politics

Role model for other universities? The Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nuremberg (FAU) rejects Chinese scholarship holders. © Thomas Einberger/Imago

The University of Erlangen-Nuremberg is apparently only the first university where Chinese scientists with CSC scholarships will no longer be able to find accommodation without further ado.

A co-selection with the DAAD is now a prerequisite. However, only a few places are available for this.

According to information from the German Rectors’ Conference (HRK), several German universities are considering no longer accepting young Chinese scientists with a scholarship from the Chinese Scholarship Council (CSC). These are government scholarships from the Chinese Ministry of Education. “There are currently concrete considerations at other universities to exclude CSC scholarship holders at least in certain subject areas,” HRK press spokesman Christoph Hilgert told Table.Media when asked. A discussion and awareness-raising process is currently underway, which the HRK actively supports as part of its exchange formats on questions of academic cooperation.

One of the reasons why the CSC scholarships have come under criticism is that, according to research by “Correctiv” and “University World News” (UWN), the scholarship holders have to undertake, under threat of punishment, to guarantee the People’s Republic of China loyalty to the state and obedience. It is also feared that such security-relevant knowledge could reach China.

The Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg (FAU) was the first German university to end a cooperation with selected Chinese doctoral students. According to “Correctiv”, the university management has not allowed any new scholarship holders via the Chinese Scholarship Council (CSC) since the beginning of June. This was confirmed by a spokeswoman for FAU Table.Media. Universities in other European countries have also suspended cooperation.

Scholarship holders need “democratically anchored” co-funding

When asked about the motives, the university referred to the specifications of the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA), which belongs to the Federal Ministry of Economics. During an examination by the BAFA, the university management was once again made aware of “that we as FAU have to create the framework conditions in order to be in line with the requirements of the BAFA”.

As a result, only scholarship holders who can demonstrate “co-financing through institutions with a reputation and anchored in the democratic system” will now be admitted. At FAU, too, it is firmly expected that other universities will take these steps.

Get the DAAD on board

Exceptions to the CSC ban therefore arise as soon as a formally trustworthy institution is involved in the selection of the Chinese scholarship holder. Such co-financing for Chinese students is offered by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD).

In the “Sino-German Postdoc Scholarship” program launched in 2013, the DAAD, together with the CSC, awards around 40 to 50 scholarships to young Chinese scientists throughout Germany every year. These are also exempt from the exclusion at FAU, a spokeswoman confirmed there. Figures on the pure CSC scholarship holders who are currently in Germany are not collected centrally.

CSC wanted to film selection sessions

However, the DAAD is struggling with the CSC cooperation. “In the basically partnership-based cooperation with the CSC, negotiation processes have already taken place in the past in order to give the DAAD’s ideas appropriate validity for a selection of scholarship holders,” a spokesman for the DAAD told Table.Media. One of these “negotiation processes” was the DAAD’s rejection of the CSC’s demand that the selection meetings with Chinese applicants be continuously videotaped.

Since then, the selection meetings for the program have taken place consecutively, the DAAD announced: “First the CSC makes its selection, then the DAAD. Funding can only be granted if both votes for candidates agree.” The central decision-making criterion is academic qualifications. However, since the selection process involves a great deal of effort, the DAAD cannot currently imagine expanding the program.

Increased need for advice, additional funds from the BMBF

At the same time, the DAAD advises the German universities on the support of CSC funding recipients and on cooperation with universities in China in general, said the spokesman. The DAAD Competence Center for International Academic Cooperation (KIWi) plays an important role here. “The DAAD is currently expanding the counseling options in the KIWi and received additional funds from the Federal Ministry of Education and Research in April,” said a DAAD spokesman.

This is a reaction to the increased need for advice from German universities and scientific institutions in times of increasing uncertainty in international scientific cooperation.