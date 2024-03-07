The Anti-Mafia listens to Melillo: Italy, land of spies. There have also been very recent unauthorized accesses

Five hours of hearings at the parliamentary Anti-Mafia commission, which if you listen carefully define a disturbing picture. The Chief Prosecutor of the DNA Giovanni Melillo draws the cross-section behind the dossier which the Perugia Prosecutor's Office is investigating and which in a civilized country should keep everyone glued to the radios. In Italy it exists a “market of clandestine confidential information” and sieve justice networks, difficult to trace. With this information, in practice, we traffic. In this sense, the various dossiers that have surfaced in past years could also be more easily understood.

Melillo: “I believe it is an objective observation that there is a sort of market for confidential information, the question is whether it exists a market regulated by randomness and by an infinite number of unconnected players, the result only of the weakness of digital systems or whether more sophisticated, broader logics exist”.

Melillo also found the sieve networks and the difficult conditions when he took office at the National Prosecutor's Office, where he intervened urgently. But there would be a continuum that pervades the country's security. Melillo: “There is a lack of a culture of confidentiality. In Italy there is a significant deficit.” Even the reference to the widespread practice of officials taking information learned during work out of the office gives pause for thought. As well as the passage on internal inspections which gave, says the prosecutor, “disheartening results”.

If the finance second lieutenant Pasquale “Striano couldn't have done it alone” it is also true that the abusive accesses that are being talked about in recent days would have been carried out not only to the SOS, the so-called reports of suspicious transactions, which from the banks reach the Bank of Italy and which become accessible from the National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor's Office but also from many other databases: Serpico, the Revenue Agency, SIVA, the Currency Information System and many others. “They appear to be unauthorized access to the SOS that occurred also in recent weeks and therefore by different hands from those attributed today”, specified Melillo at Palazzo San Macuto. For the prosecutor, the gravity of the facts “is extreme”.

However, Melillo considered it unfair that the finger was pointed exclusively at DNA, mentioning that the incriminated activities were carried out through the databases of the Guardia di Finanza (Gdf), underlining the difficulty of completely preventing such abusegiven their nature external to ordinary surveillance channels.

During his hearing, the prosecutor also spoke about the specific case linked to Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, noting that the suspicious activities took place during his mandate but using Gdf resources and justified as pre-investigative. He highlighted his surprise at the late receipt of a report regarding the matter, but without any warning signs. Just as the center right who then went into government signaled the unidirectionality of the objectives.

There career of Pasquale Striano, the judicial police officer under investigation, has been repeatedly put under the microscope by parliamentarians. And Melillo, when questioned, explained Striano's movements between the various departments and his own reassignment to DNA, until the request to return to the department to which he belongs in November 2022.

While waiting for the hearing of the Chief Prosecutor Raffaele Cantone which will start from 10.00 am today, the Perugia Prosecutor's Office is investigating 800 unauthorized accesses to databases, but the names appearing in the newspapers in recent days could only be a partial list of those who have been “spied on”, given the widespread practice.