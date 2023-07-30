An almost institutional premise: staying outside Europe is never a reason for satisfaction. A much more “sporting” consideration: not participating in the Cups, dribbling through a load of effort and stress, can have an extraordinary effect on the race for the Scudetto. And it is from here that Juve must start again to imagine its future. Going well beyond the phrases of Allegri who designed his team’s championship a few days ago, worrying – it really needs to be said – to lower the bar. “It is our duty to aim for the Champions League zone”.