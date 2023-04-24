Valentino, what numbers for the famous fashion house: super 2022

Valentine closed 2022 with a budget almost from record. The historian house did register 1.42 billion in revenues in the year of last year, up by 15% at current exchange rates and by 10% at constant exchange rates compared to the twelve months of 2021. A trend – reports Milano Finanza Fashion – which was led by a robust increase of 21% of the direct networkincluded the–commerce, while the wholesale area decreased by 6%. The draft consolidated financial statements approved by the board of directors highlights a inclusive EBITDA of the effects of Ifrs16 equal to 337 million (+18%) and an operating result equal to 121 million euros (+30%).

“The repositioning of Valentino as the most successful Italian maison de couture and attention to growth organic products have led to the decision to become fur-free in 2022 and to focus solely on Valentino mainlineending the business related to RedValentino with the autumn-winter season 2023/24“, the company explained in a note. The two lines together – continues Milano Finanza Fashion – totaled a turnover of 100 million of euros in the 2019. “In 2022 the goal of innovating, involving customers and creating a strong brand experience has found full realization in the Valentino Pink PP fall-winter 2022/23 collection by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, capable of perpetuating the legacy of red Valentino through a modern reinterpretation“. The “Forever Valentino” exhibition curated by Massimiliano Gioni and Alexander Fury presented in Doha was also significant. 40% also the beautyentrusted to L’Oreal.

