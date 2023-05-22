Luciana Littizzetto, other than mother Rai: all the luxury apartments, lands, warehouses and garages between Turin and Milan

Also Luciana Littizzetto can easily be consoled by the move, moreover well paid, from Rai to discovery. And this is because the Turin actress can count on a little one brick empire And lands built over the years by paying out substantial sums, much more relevant than that of Fabio Fazio of which he was a guest at “What’s the weather likewhich ends next Sunday.

From an updated cadastral survey, in fact, it can be seen that Littizzetto owns 7 homes with a total of 29 rooms in Bosconero (Italian municipality in the Turin area) between Strada dei Coller, via Monsignore Giuseppe and via Trieste and in the same locality also has the ownership of 3 warehouses and 3 garages as well as parts of 5 coppice landbushy pasture and irrigated arable land that extend for 4 thousand 600 square meters.

The actress bought parts of 2 lands also in the municipality of Feletto (still in the Turin area) used as a mixed forest and irrigated meadow and has invested heavily in brick and mortar in his hometown as well. In Turin ownsin fact, almost all in full ownership, well 16 apartments pfor a total of 83 rooms. And in the Piedmontese capital there is no shortage 5 garages and 2 warehouses.

The houses of Littizzetto are located, among others, in corso Casale, corso Quintino Sella, piazza Gran Madre, via Buttigliera, via Casalborgone, via Guido Cavalcanti, via Cibrario, via Gossino, via Molino and via Carlo Vudia and via Villa della Queen. In Milan there is only a small apartment in via Guicciardini in the portfolio. What about “movable” properties? Littizzetto had only 0.01% of Sella banksold at the end of 2022.

