London – And then they say that Portofino is expensive. A little more and it becomes paradoxically cheap, compared to Friars Cliff Beach in Dorset where a 9 by 7 foot booth – translated 2.74 meters by 2.13 similar to one of the Bagni Fiore di Paraggi – is on sale for 100 thousand pounds. But you see “the Isle of Wight across Hengistbury Head”. A place that had an indescribable charm for the hippies of 1968 and the surrounding area. And the charm, as we know, is priceless.

The Mail online, in giving the news, reports that it is a perfect place for small families and people who want to stay quiet on holiday. If you want to save, in the second row, you spend a little less: 95,000 pounds. Close to Christchurch, which seems to be a very exclusive place. But with some contraindications. The car, for example, can be parked a few hundred meters away, near a restaurant, bar and toilets. Already because given the Lilliputian dimensions of the delightful pastel-coloured cabins, there is no space (even) for the toilets. The kitchenette, on the other hand, yes. Maybe for two bacon eggs or a pied dans l’eau filet at sunset.

Of course, however relaxing the panorama may be, the Isle of Wight charming as the youth, the neighbors all nice and wealthy, the price is quite salty. Other than 350 euro cognac in the Piazzetta, as narrated by the British tabloid. There would then still be a trifle still to be paid: 1,249.24 pounds of annual tax.

Interviewed by the Mail online, George Jones, agent of Spencers Coastal, explains: “Price depends on desirable location and front row location”. Because “the beach hut market is booming with skyrocketing prices in the last ten years, especially after Covid”. Which has done far more damage than anyone could have imagined. Get this from the Mail: “In nearby Mudeford, Dorset, beach huts can cost a whopping £2.1m, making them the most expensive beach huts in Britain.” And of the entire globe. Country you go, crazy prices you find.