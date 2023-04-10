Heavy points

Nico Hulkenberg at the third attempt in 2023 he scored his first points of the season by finishing the Australian Grand Prix in seventh position at the wheel of the Haas. German guaranteed the American team six precious points after the tenth place obtained in Jeddah by Kevin Magnussen. Gunther Steiner, Haas team principal, underlined that from his point of view the points this year will have even more value in the light of the great competitiveness found in the group behind the four top teams (Red Bull, Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari) and it is therefore not surprising that Haas even protested to obtain the official classification of the classification after the third restart which saw Nico Hulkenberg even in fourth position (a potential podium in light of the penalty by Sainz who was third in that classification).

Magnussen blacked out

“Hulkenberg in Australia was extraordinary – declared the journalist Peter Windsor on his own channel Youtube – We know Kevin Magnussen is a great driver but he was just overshadowed by Nico who drove superbly.”. After being close to bringing Hulkenberg to Haas in 2020, Steiner managed to finalize the deal in 2023 and replacing Mick Schumacher with Hulkenberg guaranteed the South Tyrolean manager two ‘point machines’ like Magnussen and Hulkenberg on condition that the VF-23 allow.

Perfect shoulder for Verstappen

Peter Windsor also wondered what Nico Hulkenberg would be able to do with the Red Bull RB19 of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at his disposal. “What results would Hulkenberg get as Verstappen’s squire? – he added – if we talk about the category of perfect supporters, it should be added to a list that includes Valtteri Bottas, potentially Carlos Sainz, certainly Sergio Perez “. Furthermore, Verstappen and Hulkenberg have an excellent relationship given that in the past the German was already one of the fixed passengers of Verstappen’s private flight which still accompanies several pilots around the world.

Hulkenberg and Perez, parallel trajectories, but opposite destinies

Nico Hulkenberg holds the unsung record of being the most successful driver in F1 without ever scoring a podium finish. On several occasions he came close to the top-3, and it was often Sergio Perez who mocked him, the driver with whom he shared the garage for a long time at the time of Force India. Nico Hulkenberg has been close to tying himself to Red Bull on at least two occasionswho, finding himself short of young program drivers talented enough to deserve a seat in the factory team, finally took the opportunity to sign Sergio Perez from 2021. A move which, as Pierre Gasly also pointed out, guaranteed points and covered a strategic market like the Central American one.