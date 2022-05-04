Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll and Aston Martin are finally there unlocked in Imola on the occasion of the Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in which both AMR22s took advantage of the hectic weekend between format and weather, finishing both in the points (eighth place for the former Ferrari driver and tenth position for the Canadian). Aston Martin, thanks to the five points obtained, left the last place in the Constructors’ standings by responding to the point heroically conquered by Alexander Albon for Williams in Australia.

The Haas, eighth, is ten points away. Until Aston Martin solves the porpoising by unlocking the first updates, it will be difficult to constantly fight for the points zone unless surrounding lucky ones. Waiting for the news – team principal Mike Krack was not unbalanced in terms of timing – Sebastian Vettel is preparing to live with curiosity the weekend in Miami, a track ready to amaze drivers and professionals.

“There are several curves that will be a great stimulus for us riders from what I was able to experience in the simulator – the words of Sebastian Vettel – the mixed section from Curva-13 and Curva-16, then, also presents significant differences in height that could betray more than one driver over the weekend. It’s always nice to race on a new track and in particular the one in Miami promises well, I can’t wait to get on track ”.

Lance Stroll expect a crowd and a great show: “The popularity of F1 in the United States is experiencing a boom and Miami is undoubtedly one of the iconic cities of the United States. It is always exciting to show up on the track without real data on a new track and to start from scratch to discover the track and how the car behaves. We hope to reward the efforts of F1 and all the fans present with a great show “.